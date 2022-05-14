Content Disarm And Reconstruction Market Is Expected To Reach USD 1.4 Bn By 2032| Report By Future Market Insights

According to a recent study done by FMI, the content disarm and reconstruction market is expected to reach US$ 1.4 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 241.0 Million in 2022, expanding at a high CAGR of 18.8%. This study explains that the key factors such as increasing cost of data breaches, growing stricter regulation and compliance for content security are expected to augment the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The major factors that are expected to accelerate the growth of the content disarm and reconstruction market during the forecast period include the increasing cost of data breaches, growing stricter regulation and compliance for content security, and increasing number of zero day and file-based attacks.

Furthermore, the content disarm and reconstruction market is growing due to presence of global and emerging players in the market. The major factors that are driving the adoption of CDR solutions among the enterprises as well as SMEs across various verticals including government and defense, BFSI, IT and telecom, energy and utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, and others are due to significant adoption of cloud services and security infrastructure.

Moreover, developing countries across APAC and MEA are expected to offer more opportunities for vendors in the market over the analysis period. Further, a rise in demand for integrating existing solutions with other gateways along with organizations’ need to deploy proactive content disarm and reconstruction solutions to prevent themselves from cyber-attacks are some of the opportunities for the market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global content disarm and reconstruction market was valued at US$ 241.0 Mn by 2022-end

The US to account for the highest value share of US$ 478.3 Mn of global market demand for content disarm and reconstruction market in 2032

From 2015 to 2021, content disarm and reconstruction demand expanded at a CAGR of 20.6%

By component, the solution category constitutes the bulk of content disarm and reconstruction market with a CAGR of 18.5%.

Competitive Landscape

Players in the global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market focus on expanding their global reach through various strategies, such as; partnerships, collaborations, and partnerships. The players are also making a significant investment in R&D to add innovations to their products which would help them in strengthening their position in the global market. Some of the recent developments among the key players are:

In September 2021, Fortinet and Linksys announced a joint new solution to enable enterprise organizations to support and secure work-from-home networks.

In June 2021, Check Point launched Check Point CloudGuard Workload Protection, an automated cloud workload security solution which empowers security teams with tools to automate security across applications, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), and microservices from development to runtime via a single interface.

In April 2020, OPSWAT launched MetaDefender for Secure Storage which offers enterprises an integrated, comprehensive approach for securing their data across multi-platform cloud storage providers.

In September 2019, Broadcom announced that Telecom Italia signed a strategic agreement as a Portfolio License Agreement customer. The agreement will see innovative Broadcom software and hardware combined, thereby accelerating IT solutions from software to silicon yielding cutting-edge offerings for TIM’s enterprise infrastructure.

Know More About What the Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market, providing historical data for 2015-2021and forecast statistics from 2022-2032. To understand opportunities in the Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market, the market is segmented on the basis of component, application area, deployment mode, organization size, and vertical across five major regions.

Key Segments Covered in the Content Disarm and Reconstruction Market Study

Content Disarm and Reconstruction by Component:

Content Disarm and Reconstruction Solutions

Content Disarm and Reconstruction Services

Consulting

Integration and Implementation

Training, Support and Maintenance

Content Disarm and Reconstruction by Application Area:

Email Content Disarm and Reconstruction

Web Content Disarm and Reconstruction

FTP Content Disarm and Reconstruction

Removable Devices Content Disarm and Reconstruction

Content Disarm and Reconstruction by Deployment Mode:

On-Premises Content Disarm and Reconstruction

Cloud Content Disarm and Reconstruction

Content Disarm and Reconstruction by Organization Size:

Content Disarm and Reconstruction for SMEs

Content Disarm and Reconstruction for Large Enterprises

Content Disarm and Reconstruction by Vertical:

Content Disarm and Reconstruction for Government and Defense

Content Disarm and Reconstruction for BFSI

Content Disarm and Reconstruction for IT and Telecom

Content Disarm and Reconstruction for Energy and Utilities

Content Disarm and Reconstruction for Manufacturing

Content Disarm and Reconstruction for Healthcare

Content Disarm and Reconstruction for Other Verticals

