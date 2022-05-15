Statement By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Michelle Bachelet On Events In The Occupied West Bank

GENEVA (14 May 2022) - I am following with deep distress events in the occupied West Bank, including in East Jerusalem. Footage of Israeli police attacking mourners at the funeral procession of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in East Jerusalem on Friday 13 May was shocking. Reports indicate that at least 33 people were injured.

The Israeli use of force, which was being filmed and broadcast live, appeared to be unnecessary and must be promptly and transparently investigated.

There must be accountability for the terrible killing not just of Shireen Abu Akleh but for all the killings and serious injuries in the occupied Palestinian territory.

International law requires prompt, thorough, transparent, independent and impartial investigation of all use of force resulting in death or injury.

So far this year, 48 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli security forces. Today a young man, Walid al-Sharif, succumbed to the serious injuries he sustained at Al Aqsa Mosque Compound on 22 April.

As I have called for many times before, there must be appropriate investigations into the actions of Israeli security forces. Anyone found responsible should be held to account with penal and disciplinary sanctions commensurate to the gravity of the violation.

This culture of impunity must end now.

