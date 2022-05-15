Executive Education Program Market To Reach At US$ 109.6 Bn, In 2031| Report By FMI

The global executive education program market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 37.8 Bn exhibiting year on year growth at 11.2% CAGR through 2021 & beyond.

The use of coaching to increase performance at all levels has been highlighted due to the understanding that engaged, developed people offer considerable value to a company’s performance. Technological advancements, lower coaching costs, and greater accessibility have all led to the expansion of group coaching.

One strategy to ensure the long-term success of diverse hires is to provide coaching. Businesses can also use Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered coach bots and hyper-personalized nudges from companies such as LEADx, Butterfly.ai, and Qstream, to name a few.

Request Sample Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14070

Base Year Value (2020A) US$ 34.3 Bn Estimated Year Value (2021E) US$ 37.8 Bn Projected Year Value (2031F) US$ 109.6 Bn Value CAGR (2021-2031) 11.2% CAGR

Furthermore, it is not only technology and data science experts that are responsible for using big data; business analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) are also used to solve complicated problems. Understanding and guiding these approaches to achieve corporate goals is the responsibility of organizational leadership, which explains the importance and growing popularity of AI and predictive analytics courses.

Candidates can identify difficulties that analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence can tackle if they have a working knowledge of data science. It will also assist them in making the best investments possible in people, data, systems, culture, and organization.

Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing people’s personal and professional life all around the world, and its simple application to a variety of tasks benefits businesses will boost productivity and outcomes. Employees may comprehend how this game-changing technology can assist the many business activities in an organization in order to instil this new tech-driven economy.

Furthermore, in order to develop more skills in the students many business schools are developing programs with variety of case studies. For instance, Graduate School of Stanford Business has a set of case studies dealing with leadership, strategy, negotiation and online learning, among other topics. The case study form of learning provides on-the-edge learning to candidates in a short span.

Inquire Before Buying Research Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14070

Key Takeaways from the Executive Education Program Market Study

Pre-designed programs will gain immense popularity as demand for executive courses rises among business owners, holding over 58.6% of total share in 2021.

of total share in 2021. Increasing business opportunities and expansion of banking sector have encouraged the companies to upscale their employees profile. On the back of this, financial services have gained significant popularity, accounting for 21.9% of total market share in 2021.

of total market share in 2021. Individual/ private learners will account for a notable share of 55.9% in the market in 2021.

in the market in 2021. In 2021, the U.S. will lead the North America’s executive education programs market backed by presence of the best-known and oldest business schools

In 2021, the U.K. is expected to be the most lucrative market in Europe, capturing over 26.2% market share.

“In the highly competitive environment the B-schools are actively engaged in promoting their executive education programs. The offerings in the market are being increasingly promoted as programs designed considering the globally distributed workforce. All such efforts on the part of universities and b-schools are further expected to drive market growth.” says an FMI analyst.

Who is Winning?

Leading players of executive education program market are focused on aggressive promotional strategies, advertisements, and new program launches that will drive sales growth of executive education program globally.

Major players present in the executive education program market are Harvard Business School, Columbia University, MIT Sloan School of Management, Stanford Graduate School of Business, Baruch College, Wharton School of Business, UCLA Anderson School of Business, Kellogg School of Management, Stephen M. Ross School of Management, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business, The University of Texas at Austin, Cornell SC Johnson, Rotman School of Management, Ted Rogers, UBC Sauder School of Business, Durham University – Business School among others.

Executive Education Program Market by Category

By Program Type:

Customized Programs

Pre-designed Programs

By Leadership Level:

Business-Owners

Junior/ Entry-level Employees

Managers

Mid-level Employees

Senior Executives

By Type of Learner:

Group/ Small Team Learners

Individual/ Private Learners

By Mode of Learning:

In-Person Learning

Online Learning

By Duration:

Less than 1 Week

1 Week to 1 Month

More than 1 Month

By Type of Courses:

Management & Leadership

Finance & Accounting

Strategic Leadership & Innovation

Marketing & Sales

Business Operations & Entrepreneurship

Others

By Industry Type:

Consumer Products & Retail

Energy & Transportation

Financial Services

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing & Industrials

Others

Professional Services

Technology & Communications

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Buy Report now:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14070

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the current executive education program market worth?

What was the rate of growth for executive education program sales in the last 5 years?

What is the share of the top players in the executive education program market?

Which are the top countries driving demand for executive education program?

What are the global growth statistics for the executive education program market between 2020 and 2021?

What is the North America executive education program market outlook?

How fast will the sales of executive education program grow in Europe?

What are the key statistics of the South Korea and Japan executive education program market?

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Retail and Consumer Product Domain

Plush Blanket Market: The plush blankets market is expected to grow year-on-year by 5.2% in 2021, reaching a market valuation of US$ 418.8 Mn. This accounts for a little below 2% of the global blankets market.

Anti-wrinkle Products Market: The Anti-wrinkle Products Market is valued at US$ 9.1 Billion in 2021. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% through 2027, reaching US$ 12.8 Billion.

Fabric Care Market: The fabric care market is valued at US$ 107 Bn in 2021. It is set to grow at 5.9% CAGR through 2027.Fabric detergents is the top selling category, accounting for nearly 50% market share.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/executive-education-program-market

© Scoop Media