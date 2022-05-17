Decision Inc. Australia And Alteryx Partner To Democratise Advanced Analytics Access In Australia

Sydney, Australia, May 17, 2022 – Decision Inc. Australia, a leading independent data and analytics consultancy, continues to expand its offering to clients by partnering with automated analytics company Alteryx.

Alteryx democratises advanced analytics and accelerates data-driven business outcomes across lines of business with its code-free automated analytics platform. This empowers business users of any technical skillsets and expertise to obtain deeper analytical insights, make better data-driven decisions, and ultimately foster a cultural shift where anyone can drive business outcomes through self-service analytics and data science.

Through this partnership, Decision Inc. Australia – which works with clients to determine how to best leverage data and technology to transform their organisations into Intelligent Enterprises – will now offer Alteryx’s unique platform to its clients.

“Decision Inc. continues to broaden our ability to improve clients’ decision-making and doing good with data,” said Aiden Heke, CEO, Decision Inc. Australia. “The Alteryx partnership adds to our portfolio of advanced analytics solutions we can apply as we help our clients rapidly accelerate their analytics maturity.

“Data is the new oil, yet businesses today still struggle not only to mine for it but make sense of it once they strike gold. Alteryx’s industry-leading and easy-to-use analytics automation platform will enable our clients – down to the individual employee – to find and analyse their data quicker, lowering the barrier to entry for organisations looking to take their first steps in becoming data-driven businesses.”

“Decision Inc. Australia’s expertise in data is synergistic with what we provide our customers,” said Jo Goh, Senior Director, Channel, Asia Pacific and Japan, Alteryx. “More Australian organisations are prioritising the advancement of their data analytics maturity to help them unearth data insights and inform their decision making. Enterprises can now benefit from this partnership through our world-leading services under the expert, proven guidance from Decision Inc.”

About Decision Inc. Australia

Decision Inc. is a leading independent data and analytics consultancy which delivers value from data faster. We serve the Australian community and industry and believe great data and analytics expertise will underpin economic recovery and prosperity. We provide insights and accelerated business improvement capabilities to help our clients in their pursuit of progress.

© Scoop Media

