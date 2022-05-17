World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Decision Inc. Australia And Alteryx Partner To Democratise Advanced Analytics Access In Australia

Tuesday, 17 May 2022, 11:13 am
Press Release: Decision Inc

Sydney, Australia, May 17, 2022 – Decision Inc. Australia, a leading independent data and analytics consultancy, continues to expand its offering to clients by partnering with automated analytics company Alteryx.

Alteryx democratises advanced analytics and accelerates data-driven business outcomes across lines of business with its code-free automated analytics platform. This empowers business users of any technical skillsets and expertise to obtain deeper analytical insights, make better data-driven decisions, and ultimately foster a cultural shift where anyone can drive business outcomes through self-service analytics and data science.

Through this partnership, Decision Inc. Australia – which works with clients to determine how to best leverage data and technology to transform their organisations into Intelligent Enterprises – will now offer Alteryx’s unique platform to its clients.

“Decision Inc. continues to broaden our ability to improve clients’ decision-making and doing good with data,” said Aiden Heke, CEO, Decision Inc. Australia. “The Alteryx partnership adds to our portfolio of advanced analytics solutions we can apply as we help our clients rapidly accelerate their analytics maturity.

“Data is the new oil, yet businesses today still struggle not only to mine for it but make sense of it once they strike gold. Alteryx’s industry-leading and easy-to-use analytics automation platform will enable our clients – down to the individual employee – to find and analyse their data quicker, lowering the barrier to entry for organisations looking to take their first steps in becoming data-driven businesses.”

“Decision Inc. Australia’s expertise in data is synergistic with what we provide our customers,” said Jo Goh, Senior Director, Channel, Asia Pacific and Japan, Alteryx. “More Australian organisations are prioritising the advancement of their data analytics maturity to help them unearth data insights and inform their decision making. Enterprises can now benefit from this partnership through our world-leading services under the expert, proven guidance from Decision Inc.”

About Decision Inc. Australia

Decision Inc. is a leading independent data and analytics consultancy which delivers value from data faster. We serve the Australian community and industry and believe great data and analytics expertise will underpin economic recovery and prosperity. We provide insights and accelerated business improvement capabilities to help our clients in their pursuit of progress.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Decision Inc on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


ADC: Statement On The Assassination Of Shireen Abu Akleh
Early this morning in Jenin, Occupied Palestine, revered Palestinian voice Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera, was assassinated by Israeli Occupation Forces snipers...
More>>



Ukraine: UN Rights Office Probe Spotlights Harrowing Plight Of Civilians
Almost 76 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, countless civilians remain caught up in the horror and destruction of war, UN rights investigators said on Tuesday... More>>



UN: Michele Bachelet On Inter-religious Clashes In Ethiopia
I am deeply distressed by the recent violent clashes between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia in which at least 30 people were reportedly killed and more than 100 others injured... More>>



Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 