Decorative Plastic And Paper Laminates Market In-Depth Analysis, Growth Strategies And Comprehensive Forecast To 2028

In a recently released Future Market Insights outlook for decorative plastic and paper laminates, the global revenue is likely to observe moderate yearly growth in 2019 and approach US$ 70 Bn. “A majority of the sales of decorative plastic and paper laminates is attracted by a large number of smaller players operating in the competitive landscape. While more than half of the market value is accounted by the Tier 3 players that prominently include SMEs, a mere 10-15% share belongs to Tier 1 companies,” says a senior research analyst at the company.

Decorative laminates are laminated sheets made of kraft papers and decorative printed papers, which are fused together with the help of pressure and heat. They are the surface materials used to protect and improve the aesthetics of engineered wood. Generally, decorative plastic and paper laminates are used in the construction of cabinets, countertops, flooring and furniture, among other products.

For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7610

Rapid Recovery of Residential Housing Sector Firms up the Base for Decorative Plastic & Paper Laminates Demand

Although commercial sector currently dominates in terms of demand for decorative plastic and paper laminates, residential housing sector is likely to take over soon.

The residential construction realm has been witnessing strong signs of recovery over the past couple of years, which is playing a key driving force for the revenue growth of decorative plastic and paper laminates landscape.

Moreover, rapid growth of hospitality sector is providing a strong impetus to product innovation, thereby pushing the growth of leading bands dealing in decorative plastic and paper laminates landscape.

Commercial construction is also significantly favoring the sales decorative plastic and paper laminates, as indicated by the report.

Manufacturers of decorative plastic and paper laminates are also capitalizing on opportunities presented by a growing number of remodeling and repainting projects.

Wooden Flooring Trends among Consumers, Following Furniture & Cabinets

“Furniture and cabinets account for over half the share of total market value, whereas flooring applications are likely to gradually take over,” says the analyst.

Shifting consumer preferences for laminate flooring in both residential and commercial sectors is creating a heap of investment opportunities for manufacturers of decorative plastic and paper laminates.

“Consumers today seek endurance, scratch resistance, and aesthetics while purchasing furniture for homes or workplaces. Such factors are provide the trigger for application specific innovations in decorative plastic and paper laminates,” the analyst explains further.

Spectacular growth prospects are identified for Asia, North America and some parts of Eastern Europe.

Mushrooming Popularity of RTA Furniture Favors Global Sales of Decorative Plastic & Paper Laminates

Constant design innovation, consistent focus on superior quality, and maximum convenience are collectively driving consumer appeal for ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture, especially in developed markets of North America and Europe.

Manufacturers of both RTA furniture and decorative plastic and paper laminates are taking efforts to collaboratively unlock the opportunities – with an additional benefit of less susceptibility to damage during transit and shipping.

Penetration of RTA furniture into developing economies is also gradually increasing owing to relatively lower price point and maintenance cost, thereby contributing to sales of decorative plastic and paper laminates.

Digital Print Designs on Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Gather Considerable Momentum

Personalization has been trending across industries, and interior decoration is among the prominent ones. Customized digitally printed laminates are especially designed to cater to specific consumer demands regarding print design, pattern, and graphic.

Sheets of digital decorative plastic and paper laminates have high resolution images printed on them, and can be directly applied on furniture, doors, commercials, exhibition stands, and walls.

Digital print laminates are creating a slew of opportunities for manufacturers in the decorative plastic and paper laminates landscape.

Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market: Key Players

Some of the players reported in this study on the global decorative plastic and paper laminates market include Archidply Industries Ltd, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Illinois Tool Works, Inc., Fletcher Building Limited, Greenlam Industries Ltd., Stylam Industries Ltd, Merino Group, Panolam Industries International, Inc., OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Illinois Tool Works, Inc. and Century Plyboards (India) Limited, among others.

Moreover, manufacturers of Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates are channelizing efforts towards the expansion of their production capacities and strengthening their retailer and distributor network. This is expected to certainly impact the Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates market in the near future.

Key Insights at a Glance

A third of the total market revenue is accounted by China, followed by Eastern Europe. FMI points to remarkable progress in sales of decorative plastic and paper laminates within BRICS countries.

Soaring demand for decorative foils and papers in the commercial sector is prominently responsible for superiority of low pressure laminates over high pressure counterparts.

As smaller players dominate the market, the strategic focus remains on product differentiation and cost competitive pricing. Reduced VOC emissions is another important factor dictating strategic moves of manufacturing SMEs.

Key players in decorative plastic and paper laminates landscape are currently concentrating on channelizing their efforts towards strengthening the distribution network, in addition to establish a direct sales channel.

Ask Us Your Questions About This Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7610

Decorative Plastic and Paper Laminates Market: Segmentation

By Type

Low Pressure

High Pressure

Edge Banding

By Application

Furniture and Cabinets

Flooring

Wall Paneling

Doors

Column Cladding

By End Use

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

SEA

India

China

Japan

MEA

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Alpaca Fiber Market : Global alpaca fiber market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.4 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% to be valued at US$ 4.7 Billion from 2022 to 2032. The growth of the Alpaca Fiber Market is attributed to its global utilization across the Automotive industry.

Fiber Optic Cables Market : Fiber technology has transformed the way we transmit data, voice, and video and is the key factor driving fiber optic cables market. Fiber optic cable on the internet helps to provide more bandwidth that allows ease of heavy data performed on video chatting, streaming movie and TV shows, and online game, these factors contribute to the potential growth of the fiber optic cables market.

Phenolic Boards Market : Global Phenolic Boards Market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.63% to be valued at US$ 5.0 Billion from 2022 to 2032. The growth of the Phenolic Boards Market is attributed to its global utilization across the Chemicals & Materials industry.

Sulfamic Acid Market : Sulfamic acid is also named as amidosulfuric acid, amidosulfonic acid, sulfamidic acid, and aminosulfonic. Sulfamic acid is a molecular compound with chemical formula (H3NSO3). It is a water-soluble, and colorless compound present in various applications. Sulfamates are also byproducts of sulfamic acid.Sulfamic acid is majorly a predecessor to sweet-tasting mixtures.

Silane Coupling Agents Market : In last few years, there has been inclination towards increase in the production & consumption of silane coupling agents. The growth is owing to the rise in application from many end-use industries such as construction, automotive, construction and electrical and similar development is likely to be followed in the coming 5 -10 years.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

© Scoop Media