Assistant Secretary-General For Human Rights To Visit South Sudan And Addis Ababa

Wednesday, 18 May 2022, 8:22 pm
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

GENEVA (17 May 2022) – The UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights, Ilze Brands Kehris, today begins a three-day mission to South Sudan followed by a visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, from 20 to 23 May.

In South Sudan, Brands Kehris will meet national and local authorities, civil society representatives and human rights defenders, as well as international and regional partners. She will visit sites for internally displaced people in Juba and in the town of Yei.

Brands Kehris will have exchanges with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the United Nations Country Team to discuss ongoing efforts to promote human rights, peace and justice.

From Juba, Brands Kehris will travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the launch of the African Union, European Union and United Nations joint project for the enhancement and operationalization of the African Union Compliance and Accountability Framework.

This partnership project aims to ensure that AU peace support operations are planned and conducted in compliance with international human rights law, including regional human rights instruments, and international humanitarian law, as well as applicable standards of conduct and discipline.

