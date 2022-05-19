World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

GBA's Banking & Finance Working Group Announces Key Personnel Movement

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 6:10 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Washington, D.C., May 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The Government Blockchain Association (GBA) is pleased to announce that their Banking & Finance Working Group Leader, Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar, has been elevated to the Board of Directors and Mr. Paul Dowding has been appointed to lead the Banking and Finance Working Group. GBA's commitment to supporting the banking and financial industry is evident by this move.

The Banking and Finance Working Group focuses on connecting, communicating and collaborating with members to develop blockchain solutions for the financial services industry. It will work on standards, education, analysis, and opportunities for GBA members, while providing outreach and training for the general public and government regulators, administrators and employees.

The B&F Working Group is developing banking and financial services standards that supplement the Blockchain Maturity Model (BMM) and cover a wide range of topics including:

- Capital Markets, Debt and Equity - Primary and Secondary Markets (Exchanges and OTC)

- Central Banking, Fractional Reserve Accounting, Commercial Lending, National Banks

- Credit & Debit Cards

- Exchange-Traded Derivatives

- Institutional Banking (Treasury Services, FX, Commercial Lending & Trade Services)

- OTC Derivatives

- Pension Funds, Insurance Companies, and Foundations

- Retail Banking (Accounts, Payments, Personal Lending)

- Structured Products

Source: Plato Data Intelligence: PlatoData.io

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Bachelet Calls On Mexico To Step Up Efforts As Tragic Milestone Reached Of More Than 100,000 Disappearances
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called on the Mexican authorities to step up efforts to ensure truth and justice for victims of disappearances, who now number more than 100,000, according to official data... More>>


ADC: Statement On The Assassination Of Shireen Abu Akleh
Early this morning in Jenin, Occupied Palestine, revered Palestinian voice Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian American journalist for Al Jazeera, was assassinated by Israeli Occupation Forces snipers...
More>>



Ukraine: UN Rights Office Probe Spotlights Harrowing Plight Of Civilians
Almost 76 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, countless civilians remain caught up in the horror and destruction of war, UN rights investigators said on Tuesday... More>>



Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 