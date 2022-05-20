Comment By UN High Commissioner For Human Rights On The Dissolution Of Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission

Geneva, 19 May 2022

I am dismayed at the reported decision of the Taliban to dissolve the country’s Independent Human Rights Commission.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission performed extraordinary work in extremely difficult conditions over many years, shining a spotlight on the human rights of all Afghans, including victims on all sides of the conflict. It has however, been unable to operate on the ground since August 2021.

The AIHRC has been a powerful voice for human rights and a trusted partner of UN Human Rights, and its loss will be a deeply retrograde step for all Afghans and Afghan civil society.

During my visit to Kabul in March this year, I discussed with the de facto authorities the importance of re-establishing an independent human rights mechanism that can receive complaints from the public and bring concerns to the attention of the de facto authorities.

