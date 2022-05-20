Solomon Islands Strengthens Commitment To Improved Access To Quality Education For All Children

Honiara, Solomon Islands, 20 May 2022 – Today, the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD) has launched the National Education Action Plan (NEAP) 2022-2026 reaffirming its commitment to learning improvement and quality education for all children in Solomon Islands.

The NEAP 2022-2026 has a strong focus on a better education management system, access and inclusion in education for all children. The Action Plan also focuses on supporting teachers with the resources and training needed to provide quality and relevant learning support to children.

“Every child has the right to have a relevant and quality education to enable them to engage fully in everyday life, our important cultural elements as well as fulfil their broader potential in society,” said MEHRD’s Permanent Secretary, Franco Rodie. “This NEAP provides the plan for our system at this unique moment in time when education in the Solomon Islands is undergoing significant reform. We thank our partners, the Global Partnership for Education, UNICEF and the Education Sector Support Program, funded through the Governments of Australia and New Zealand, as well as all our partners who work together through the Education Development Partners Coordination Group, for their continuous support in ensuring a brighter future for our leaders of tomorrow.”

The NEAP 2022-2026 is the second action plan developed in Solomon Islands to achieve strengthened education systems under the fifteen-year Education Strategic Framework 2016 – 2030. This is a step forward to tackle the lessons learnt from the first NEAP 2016-2020 to ensure better education opportunities for children.

“We would like to congratulate the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development for the successful development and launch of the NEAP 2022-2026,” said UNICEF Pacific’s Chief of Solomon Islands Field Office, Dr. Zelalem Taffesse. “The NEAP 2022-2026 will contribute immensely to the efforts to ensure all children have access to quality education across the Solomon Islands. UNICEF will continue to work closely with the Ministry and other partners to ensure that the commitments in this Action Plan are implemented fully, including in remote schools and learning institutions.”

“This NEAP comes at a pivotal moment when Solomon Islands is on a journey towards once-in-a-generation education reform, through the forthcoming Education Bill. Australia and New Zealand are delighted to partner with Solomon Islands on this exciting reform journey to improve education access and outcomes for all children across Solomon Islands. We are proud to have supported the development of the NEAP, and to be supporting its implementation through the Education Sector Support Program, delivered in partnership with MEHRD,” said the First Secretary Education at the Australian High Commission, Samantha Vallance, with the Second Secretary at the New Zealand High Commission, Olivia Benton-Guy.

With this launch, MEHRD, together with partners, will work with Provincial Education Officers, schools and communities on how the new Action Plan can guide them in their own planning and activities for quality education based on the needs of their provinces.

About NEAP 2022-2026:

The NEAP 2022-2026 follows a unique, bottom-up approach to planning with a strong focus on reaching the vulnerable communities. This has been achieved through several local consultations and feedback to articulate the national priorities and to ensure a strong contextual lens in the planning.

The four key strategies outlined in the Education Strategic Framework 2016 – 2030 will continue to guide the direction of implementation of this NEAP and will be strengthened through the legislative reform. These strategies include focus on quality, relevance and improving learning; strengthening policies, plans, management and systems; emphasizing equity, inclusion, and gender equality; as well as introducing lifelong learning.

A strong focus during this NEAP will be building the capacity of the education sector to comply with the proposed new legislation through improved management systems. Sustained support will be provided targeting improved delivery of education services to schools, teachers and learners.

NEAP 2022-2026 will also provide a platform for a new Education Bill which is soon to be passed by Parliament in Solomon Islands. The new Bill is the most significant reform in the education sector since independence and will lead to the significant reform in management across schools, including early childhood education centres, focusing on quality and access.

About the Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development (MEHRD):

MEHRD operates with a vision to deliver quality education for everyone in Solomon Islands so all Solomon Islanders will develop as individuals and possess knowledge, skills and attitudes needed to earn a living and to live in harmony with others and their environment and have access to equitable opportunities for a better life. MEHRD envisions an education and training system responsive to its clients and efficiently managed by its stakeholders and clients. http://www.mehrd.gov.sb/

About GPE:

GPE is a large global fund solely dedicated to transforming education in lower-income countries, and a unique, multi-stakeholder partnership. As a partnership, GPE brings together donors, multilateral institutions, civil society, teacher representatives, philanthropic foundations and the private sector behind partner country governments' plans to deliver quality education. As a fund, GPE provides financing to catalyze reforms and support national action and commitment. https://www.globalpartnership.org

About the Education Sector Support Program:

The Solomon Islands Education Sector Support Program (ESSP 2020-2023) is a partnership between the governments of Solomon Islands, Australia and New Zealand to improve access to quality basic education for all children in Solomon Islands. The ESSP includes direct budget support for MEHRD to deliver annual work programme activities aligned with the NEAP; technical advisory support to enable capacity development and skills transfer; and grants to non-government organisations.

About UNICEF:

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

For more information about UNICEF Pacific and its work for children, follow UNICEF Pacific on Twitter and Facebook

