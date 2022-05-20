World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Compact Wheel Loaders Market Is Estimated To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 6.64 Bn By 2029

Friday, 20 May 2022, 7:27 pm
Press Release: Future Market Insights

Compact wheel loaders are utilized in several industries to load materials from one place to another. They are majorly used in the construction industry, where they are a stepping-stone between skid steer and large wheel loaders. In addition, compact wheel loaders are used in the agriculture, industrial, and utility sectors. Increasing preference towards electric compact wheel loaders to attain zero carbon emission is propelling the growth of the compact wheel loaders market. According to a new research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the compact wheel loaders market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 6.64 Bn by 2029.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6058

Key Takeaways of Compact Wheel Loaders Study

  1. Latin America, Oceania, and South Asia are estimated to grow at a significant pace, owing to ongoing construction activities and infrastructural investments in these regions.
  2. Several advantages such as better maneuverability, lifting abilities, and multiple attachments compatibility are broadening the adoption of compact track loaders.
  3. Construction activity is anticipated to remain the foremost application in the global market, and hold the dominating market share throughout the forecast period
  4. Key market players are focusing on launching new products driven by advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage in the global compact wheel loaders market landscape.
  5. The ongoing global COVID-19 health crisis is estimated to negatively impact the overall construction equipment market, due to prolonged inactivity in the construction industry, interrupted fund flows for operations, and overall delays in construction project timelines.
  6. As a preventive measure against the COVID-19 crisis, a majority of manufacturers are prioritizing workforce safety and are shutting down most of their production plants for a limited time duration.
  7. In certain regions, the construction equipment industry is facing challenges of complying with strict standards. These standards require manufacturers to invest heavily in new technologies, thus shrinking their returns on investments (ROI).

 “Realizing a gradual decline in worldwide demand, players are limiting the production of compact wheel loaders to avoid the overstocking of products. Market participants need to develop robust production strategies in order to reduce risks of opportunity loss to their companies.”

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-6058

COMPACT WHEEL LOADERS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global compact wheel loaders market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the readers.

Product

  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Wheeled Loaders

Application

  • Construction
  • Agriculture & Forestry
  • Industrial
  • Utilities

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • MEA

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-6058 

Compact Wheel Loaders Market: Competitive Landscape

The compact wheel loaders market is consolidated, owing to the presence of a limited number of manufacturers across the globe.  Caterpillar, Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Deere & Company, Doosan Corporation, and Volvo Construction Equipment are the leading players in the compact wheel loaders market. Top 5 players account for over 40% share in the global market. Introduction of technologically-advanced products while adhering to stricter environmental regulations is among the key strategies being adopted by prominent manufacturers, worldwide.

Rising Preference towards Electric Compact Wheel Loaders to Attain Zero Carbon Emission

Governments across the globe are enacting stringent regulations in an effort to reduce carbon footprint. Electric compact wheel loaders curb carbon emissions by around 30% as compared to conventional construction equipment, given their advanced engine technology.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact

Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/Compact-Wheel-Loaders-Market

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

