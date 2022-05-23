Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Is Set To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 10% Through 2030

Future Market Insights, an ESOMAR-certified market research provider, opines that the long term outlook for hydrogen electrolyzer market will remain optimistic with growth pegged at 10% through 2030.

It is a device that utilizes electricity to break water into oxygen and hydrogen in a process known as electrolysis. It comprises a cathode, an anode, and a membrane. Through electrolysis, the system creates hydrogen gas. Electricity is applied to the anode and cathode across the device, leading to the splitting of water into hydrogen and oxygen.

Get | Download Sample Copy with Graphs & List of Figures@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1946

With costs of renewables substantially dropping, making them more competitive with conventional fuels, their use as feedstock for hydrogen electrolysis will boost market growth subsequently.

Research for hydrogen fuel cell technology, H-CNG and mobility solutions will play a vital role in the market dynamics of hydrogen electrolyzers. With the growing popularity of fuel cell technology in automotive, notably electric mobility, demand for on-site hydrogen production will proliferate.

“The rising availability of CAPEX subsidies, tax rebates and low electricity costs will strongly intensify the adoption of hydrogen electrolyzers. In addition, hydrogen electrolyzers will provide the missing link between hydrogen and green electricity across various countries as it strives to achieve a de-carbonized environment” says FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways for Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market Study

PEM electrolyzers are expected to witness a higher demand growth vis-à-vis other electrolyzer variants on back of high purity output and economical features with regards to operations

Countries in Western Europe and Asia Pacific are key to the growth of hydrogen electrolyzer market, on account of their high growth potential & considerable market size

Accelerated demand for high purity of hydrogen is boosting the uptake of hydrogen electrolyzer over competitive technologies such as SMR

Despite Prevailing Uncertainties, Experts Eying Green Hydrogen Post Pandemic

The global COVID-19 pandemic has put manufacturing, supply and demand of hydrogen electrolyzer on hold. In the second quarter of 2020, countries such as Italy experienced a 20% reduction in demand for power thus impacting the hydrogen electrolyzer market.

Economies around the world are utilizing this time to invest in green hydrogen to kick start growth. Countries such as Portugal, Netherlands and Australia are already investing rigorously in this technology. This is in alignment with EU’s green deal plan to decarbonize and bring emissions down to zero by 2050.

Request Customization@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1946

Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market: Competitive Landscape

The global market players are striving to drive their market revenue at more than 20% on a yearly basis. This is being done by bringing down investment costs through joint collaboration.

For instance, ITM Power and Linde have collaborated to open up a factory at Sheffield, UK to enhance their electrolysis capacity per year by at least 1GW.

Similarly, NEL and Hydrogenics are gearing up for projects that aim to produce 20MW of hydrogen at Denmark and Canada respectively. By scaling up the size of the plants, manufacturers are looking at reducing their overall costs in the production of hydrogen.

Find More Valuable Insights on Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market:

FMI in its new market research study, offers an unbiased analysis of the hydrogen electrolyzer market which comprises global industry analysis for 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for the 2020–2030. The report offers complete analysis on global hydrogen electrolyzer market through four different categories – product type, capacity, outer pressure, end user and region. The global hydrogen electrolyzer market study provides information of pricing by different application analysis, product life cycle, capacity assessment, key market trends and technologies which are being implemented in the deployment or installation of the hydrogen electrolyzer and product adoption in varied end use industries.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape:

Water Treatment System Market: Water treatment market stood at US$ 66,094 Mn in 2022 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 111,922 Mn by the end of their forecast period

Elevator and Escalator Market: Global elevator and escalator consumption is anticipated to increase at a 4.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Facility Management Services Market: Facility management services market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, from US$ 42.2 billion in 2021 to US$ 76.3 billion in 2026

Industrial PC Market : During the assessment period, the global Industrial PC Market is expected to register a robust CAGR of 6%, from US$ 5 Bn in 2021 to US$ 9.4 Bn in 2032

Industrial Cybersecurity Market : The industrial cybersecurity market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2022 – 2032)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/hydrogen-electrolyzer-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

© Scoop Media