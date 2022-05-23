Manual Resuscitator Market To Reach USD 845.3 Million By 2030 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

The global manual resuscitator market is set to surpass a valuation of USD 845.3 million by 2030, according to research by ESOMAR-certified firm Future Market Insights (FMI). In a new study on the market.

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) is amongst the most life-threatening diseases, wherein breathlessness forms the very first symptom. The WHO states that the number of people affected by COPD crossed 250 Mn in 2019.

The US alone has more than 15 Mn cases (as per the American Lung Cancer Association). There isn’t any direct cure on records as of now. As such, symptomatic treat is being administered.

According to FMI’s analysis, manual resuscitator is sufficing at the moment. However, automation in this regard is bound to restrain the market in the years to come.

What’s with Infants and Neonates?

According to the WHO, in the year 2018, close to 2.5 Mn children died in the very first month of their life due to pre-term birth, infections, or birth asphyxia.

It further states that around 23% of infants were diagnosed with birth asphyxia in the same year. Resuscitation is a must in cases like these.

The trend mentioned above, apart from COPD, is expected to take the manual resuscitator market at a higher stride in the forecast period (2020-2030).

Request for Report Sample @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2284

Manual Resuscitator Market Size (2022) US$ 543.3 Mn Sales Forecast (2030) US$ 845.3 Mn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2030) 5.7% CAGR North America Region USD Share 30.2%

Key Takeaways

Self-inflating bags accounted for the highest market share in 2019 as the usability is greater in emergency situations. Also, NCBI states that neonatal care could be best adhered to through self-inflating bags.

Flow-inflating bag (better known as anaesthesia bag) is expected to witness an exponential growth between 2020 and 2030 as it finds its applications in intensive care units, wherein even a bit of fluctuation in oxygen delivery is uncalled for.

Out-of-hospital cardiac arrests have been increasing worldwide. Around 395,000 such cases are seen in the US alone every single year. The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (US) has been conducting public workshops for improving strategies to survive cardiac arrests. This will also drive the demand for manual resuscitators as the primary course of treatment.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has escalated the demand for manual resuscitators as breathlessness is one of the symptoms herein.

Key Participant Insights

The global market is set to enhance its scope in the forecast period, due to rising number of cardiac arrests. In addition to this, cost-effectiveness is augmenting the sales of manual resuscitator.

The key market players covered by FMI include HUM Systems for Life, GE Healthcare, Covidien Plc, Hopkins Medical Product, Drager Medical AG and Co., Laerdal Medical, Me. Ber. Srl, Hill, Ambu A/S, Philips Healthcare, CareFusion, Weinmann, and Medline Industries.

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2030. The global manual resuscitator market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader. The study provides compelling insights on manual resuscitator market on the basis of type (flow-inflating resuscitator, self-inflating resuscitator, T-piece), modality (silicone, PVC, rubber), technology (pop-off valve, PEEP valve, others), type of patient (pediatric, adult, others (infants, neonates), application (COPD, cardiopulmonary arrest, others (asthma, anaesthesia), end-use (hospital, out-of-hospital (home care, community care, primary care), ASC, military, others (specialized diagnostic centres, specialized clinics) across seven major regions.

Speak to our Research Expert @

Manual Resuscitator Industry Analysis

Manual Resuscitator Market by Product Type:

Flow-inflating Manual Resuscitators

Self-inflating Manual Resuscitators

T-piece

Manual Resuscitator Market by Material:

Silicone Manual Resuscitators

PVC Manual Resuscitators

Rubber Manual Resuscitators

Manual Resuscitator Market by Usage:

Disposable Manual Resuscitators

Reusable Manual Resuscitators

Manual Resuscitator Market by Technology:

Pop-off Valves

PEEP Valves

Others

Manual Resuscitator Market by Type of Patient:

Pediatrics

Adults

Others (Neonates and Infants)

Manual Resuscitator Market by End Use:

Hospitals

Out-of-Hospitals (Home Care, Community Care, Primary Care)

ASC

Military

Others (Specialized Diagnostic Centers, Specialized Clinics)

Manual Resuscitator Market by Region:

North America Manual Resuscitator Market

Latin America Manual Resuscitator Market

Europe Manual Resuscitator Market

East Asia Manual Resuscitator Market

South Asia & Pacific Manual Resuscitator Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Manual Resuscitator Market

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/2284

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Resuscitation Trolley Market - Resuscitation is a procedure of reviving somebody from apparent death or unconsciousness. Resuscitation Trolley is a combination of drawers/trays/shelves that are on wheels and used in hospitals as transportation and dispensing of emergency equipment/medication at the site of some surgical/medical emergency for life support situations.

B-Ketone Monitoring System Market - The rising prevalence of diabetes is the primary factor driving the growth of B-Ketone Monitoring System market over the forecast period. The change in the lifestyle of people is responsible for the increasing prevalence of diabetes which will ultimately upsurge the growth of B-Ketone Monitoring System market.

Focused Ultrasound System Market - Focused ultrasound is image guided, non-invasive surgical procedure used for the treatment of brain and various other body parts by targeting the tissues with ultrasonic energy. Various conditions such as Alzheimer’s, uterine fibroids and essential tremor, etc.

Microplate Washer Market - Microplate washers are used to remove reagents from sample wells such that they can be prepared for the next process. The microplate washer dispenses wash solution into the sample wells.

Plaque Disclosing Aids Market - Plaque disclosing aids are clinically used for detecting dental plaques in the oral cavity. Dental plaque is defined as a highly variable structure resulting from sequential colonization and growth of microorganisms on the surface of the teeth of gums consisting of micro-organisms of various stains and species.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/manual-resuscitator-market

© Scoop Media