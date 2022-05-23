Vinyl Flooring Market Market Expanding At A Healthy 6.8% CAGR And Is Projected To Total US$ 41,578.70 Mn By 2028

Future Market Insights’ newly published market report, “Vinyl Flooring Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2028,” examines the vinyl flooring market and offers crucial market insights for the next ten years. Valuable insights encapsulated in the report highlights that the plank segment is expected to remain a leading segment in the market in terms of format, recording a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period (2022 – 2028).

In addition, the segment is expected to account for around 40.0% share of the overall market value throughout forecast period. Globally, the vinyl flooring market is projected to reach US$ 41,578.7 Mn by the end of 2028.

Increasing number of infrastructural activities in both developing and developed countries have continued to contribute towards growth of the global vinyl flooring market. To offer versatile, water-proof and stain-resistant floorings, prominent manufacturers are focusing on utilizing digital printing and 3D printing techniques for developing vinyl planks and products.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-548

These technological advancements enable the end users to duplicate any original material, such as gravel, wood, metal and others. For instance, Tarkett in collaboration with Philip lighting has launched LED embedded tiles that can guide people to any location (store/building)

With the increasing number of small and medium business, demand for infrastructure continues to persist. In addition, constructors are focusing on building healthcare infrastructures near the residential areas.

In pace with the increasing number of construction projects, growth of the vinyl flooring market is likely to gain a speedy momentum during the assessment period.

To offer convenience to the end users in the residential industry, leading manufacturers are focusing on developing a wide array of vinyl flooring that are waterproof and easy to clean.

Also, vinyl flooring is considered as decorative flooring due to the recent upgrades, such as resemblance to ceramic or other contemporary looks (petrified wood or stained concrete). Also, vinyl flooring is preferred for high-traffic areas as it is durable, trendy and available with built-in adhesive

Key Companies Profiled

Tarkett

AFI LicensingLLC

Mohawk Industries Inc.

ForboGroup

I.TAKIRONCorporation

Responsive Industries Ltd.

TOLI Corporation

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

JAMESHALSTEADPLC

Interface Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Gerflor

Request for Customization @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-548

Global Vinyl Flooring Market: Forecast

On the basis of vinyl flooring application, the commercial segment is expected to witness significant growth in terms of volume during the forecast period.

As per the forecast, the commercial segment is estimated to account for more than 56.5% share in the overall market value by the end of the forecast period. This is largely due to the massive applications of vinyl flooring in various innovative constructions.

On the basis of region, Western Europe is anticipated to dominate the global vinyl flooring market throughout the forecast period. Western Europe market is expected to expand at around 7.3% CAGR. SEA & Pacific region is anticipated to record robust CAGR in the global vinyl flooring market throughout 2028.

These two regions coupled with North America and China are expected to register impressive growth rates in the global vinyl flooring market over the assessment period.

Vinyl Flooring Market by Category

Format:

Sheet

Plank

Tile

Product Type:

Inlaid

Printed

Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia and Pacific

China

India

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the vinyl tiles market are engaging in the designing and development of new products with unique features to enhance their portfolios and expand their consumer base worldwide. Besides, some of the other companies are focusing on strengthening their retailing network and creating a well-structured supply chain to reach out to their customers.

Feel Free to Ask Your Queries@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-548

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Automotive Gas Cylinder Market: Gas cylinders are basically pressure vessels which are used to store various gases under desired pressure conditions. According to point of application, gas cylinders vary in shape, size and weight. In automotive industry, gas cylinders are used to store natural gas (CNG) and hydrogen for their use as fuel.

Benzoic Acid Market: Benzoic acid is widely used as a preservative to inhibit the growth of bacteria and fungi in the food and beverages industry. This odorless chemical is also used as a chemical reagent.

Sodium Molybdate Market: Sodium Molybdate also known as disodium dioxido(dioxo)molybdenum is a chemical compound extensively consumed in fertilizer application. Other uses of sodium molybdate include nutritional supplement in food industry and as corrosion inhibitor in industrial applications.

Fireproof Insulation Market: Fireproof insulations are used to combat the spread of flames in case of fire disaster and helps in protecting the load bearing structure of the building, investments and human lives. The different types of material used in fireproof insulation are fiberglass, cellulose, mineral wool, polystyrene (EPS) and polyurethane foam.

Roofing Chemicals Market: Roofing chemicals refer to a variegated range of chemicals which are used to enhance the performance of roof coatings. These chemicals imparts high reflectivity properties to rooftops thus enabling the maintenance of lower temperatures in the house.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

© Scoop Media