ITUC’s Gender-transformative Agenda For Recovery And Resilience

The International Trade Union Confederation has published the outcomes of the 4th ITUC World Women’s Conference that will act as a “milestone” for future work and a blueprint for unions to drive change.

The document contains concrete recommendations to build recovery and resilience with a new social contract grounded in equality and equity, including:

a commitment to 50% representation of women on the decision-making bodies of all ITUC affiliates by the time of the 6th ITUC World Congress;

the adoption of pro-employment and gender-responsive macroeconomic frameworks, including fiscal, monetary, industrial, sectoral and inclusive labour market policies;

the implementation of comprehensive care economy frameworks, such as rewards for all care work and representation of care workers through collective bargaining and social dialogue;

an intersectional approach to the universal ratification and implementation of C190 and R206 – for the right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment, including gender-based violence;

equal pay and anti-discrimination legislation, quotas and/or initiatives to train, recruit and retain women in under-represented sectors and jobs;

specific policies to close the gender gap in social protection;

gender-transformative just transition plans, including public investments in the care economy, green infrastructure and access for women to STEM-related education and jobs; and

free and quality education as a prerequisite to lifelong learning.

ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “This is a milestone that will inform debates at the 5th ITUC World Congress and our future engagement in making equality and equity a reality for all working people.

“We all need to use this document and its recommendations with our leadership and governments to influence and drive change around these priority areas.

“I look forward to seeing what we can achieve as we build this transformative agenda set out by the 4th ITUC World Women’s Conference.”

