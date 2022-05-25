Dredging Market Is Slated To Increase At A CAGR Of 3.7% During Forecast Period 2022-2032

The global dredging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.7%, reaching a valuation of more than US$ 22.3 billion by 2032. The dredging market is anticipated to benefit from rising demand for gulf coast restoration activities. Dredging service providers are adopting dredger monitoring systems and upgradation of their equipment to increase efficiency and productivity.

Rising government investments for dredging activities in emerging economies will create opportunities for growth in the market in the forthcoming years. Various developing and developed countries’ governments are investing in harbors, channels, and waterways that are dredged in a timely and cost-effective manner to meet environmental protection, restoration, and enhancement goals.

Request a sample of this report@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4821

Further, increase in trade activity, urban development projects and coastal protection activities are driving the demand for dredging services globally. Manufacturers are introducing new and innovative service methods with maintaining the regulation for emission control.

Due to upgradation of equipment, dredging activities are now being used for accessing high-quality mineral reserves that are economically inaccessible through conventional mining.

Companies providing dredging services for the development of ports and dockyards are extending their portfolio by including suction dredging for rivers and smaller waterways. Such developments are anticipated to bode well for the growth in the market over the forecast period.

“Technology upgradation in dredging service driven by the adoption of dredger monitoring systems and upgradation of equipment to increase efficiency and productivity will continue driving sales in the market growth over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By customer type, the government segment is projected to hold 43.6% of the total market share in 2022.

Based on application, the energy Infrastructure segment is expected to grow Y-o-Y by 4.6% in 2022.

Demand in the U.S. dredging market is forecast to increase at a 2.1% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn by 2032.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with sales growing at a 3.4% CAGR through 2032.

Total sales in the China market will hold 25% of the East Asia dredging market share in 2022.

By 2032, East Asia is expected to account for a dominant share of 32.9% of the global dredging market.

Request Free Pdf Brochure@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-4821

Competitive Landscape

The global dredging market is significantly consolidated among Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III players. The leading players in the market account for 50 to 55% share in the market on a value basis.

Some of the key players in this industry include China Communications Construction Company Limited, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V, Dredging, Environmental and Marine Engineering NV (DEME), Van Oord, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation, Royal IHC, National Marine Dredging Company and others.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape:

Water Treatment System Market: Water treatment market stood at US$ 66,094 Mn in 2022 and is slated to increase at a CAGR of 6.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 111,922 Mn by the end of their forecast period

Elevator and Escalator Market: Global elevator and escalator consumption is anticipated to increase at a 4.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

Facility Management Services Market: Facility management services market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period, from US$ 42.2 billion in 2021 to US$ 76.3 billion in 2026

Industrial PC Market : During the assessment period, the global Industrial PC Market is expected to register a robust CAGR of 6%, from US$ 5 Bn in 2021 to US$ 9.4 Bn in 2032

Industrial Cybersecurity Market : The industrial cybersecurity market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2022 – 2032)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dredging-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

© Scoop Media