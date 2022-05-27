World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Seng Fong Holdings Berhad Signs Underwriting Agreement With Hong Leong Investment Bank

Friday, 27 May 2022, 6:42 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Company's IPO involves up to 160.87 million shares or up to 31.0% of enlarged number of issued shares for a listing on the Main Market

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Seng Fong Holdings Berhad, a rubber processor producing and trading Standard Malaysia Rubber (SMR) and premium grade block rubber, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an underwriting agreement with Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad (HLIB) for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad.

According to Seng Fong's draft prospectus posted on the Securities Commission Malaysia website, the listing exercise involves the IPO of up to 160.87 million ordinary shares or up to 31.0% of the Company's enlarged number of issued shares comprising a public issue of 90.81 million shares and an offer for sale of up to 70.06 million shares.

Under the agreement, HLIB will underwrite 42.20 million IPO shares made available for application under the retail offering. HLIB is also the Placement Agent for 118.68 million IPO shares allocated to bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) as well as other institutional and selected investors.

Managing Director of Seng Fong, Mr. Er Hock Lai said, "We look forward to working with HLIB on our IPO, which we see as crucial for our future growth as the funds raised through the listing exercise will be used for expansion plans. Our plans include the installation of two solar system units to generate electricity in line with the Company's ESG initiatives to reduce carbon footprint and have more sustainable business operations which will result in savings of approximately RM2.6 million per annum to our Group's cost of sales."

"We will also be installing a biomass system to reduce diesel consumption used to generate fuel for our dryer system. This initiative will also help achieve savings of RM3.5 million per year and further our ESG initiatives by making the business more sustainable over the longer term. In addition, we are also planning to increase the total annual capacity of our factories to approximately 166,000 MTS by year 2023 from current total capacity of 142,000 MTS."

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of HLIB, Ms. Lee Jim Leng said, "We are pleased to have played a key role in assisting Seng Fong in this IPO exercise. The Company has a solid reputation and a history dating back to 1986. Rubber is a key material in many industries and in particular, the automobile industry where there is steady demand".

"We have no doubt that Seng Fong will continue to excel and to build upon the foundations set down almost four decades ago. The listing is an effective platform for the Company to move into the next stage of growth".

Almost all of Seng Fong's revenue is derived from sales to international customers for FYE2019 to FYE2021.

Seng Fong Holdings Bhd: http://sengfongholdings.com/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN News: Monkeypox Outbreak Can Still Be Contained, Insists UN Health Agency
The monkeypox outbreak that has been reported in 16 countries and several regions of the world can still be contained and the overall risk of transmission is low, the UN health agency said on Tuesday...
More>>


UN: “COVID-19 Is Not Over”, Tedros Warns World Health Assembly
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told global health Ministers on Sunday that although reported COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined significantly, it is not time to lower the guard... More>>



UN: Bachelet Calls On Mexico To Step Up Efforts As Tragic Milestone Reached Of More Than 100,000 Disappearances
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called on the Mexican authorities to step up efforts to ensure truth and justice for victims of disappearances, who now number more than 100,000, according to official data... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 