Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market To Reach USD 130.6 Billion By 2031 - Comprehensive Research Report By FMI

As per a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global ambulatory surgical centers market totaled US$ 85.4 Bn in 2020. With sales growing at a 3.9% CAGR, the market valuation is poised to reach US$ 130.6 Bn by 2031.

Increasing number of clinical procedures such as lithotripsy, coronary angiography, hemodialysis, radiotherapy (for cancer), and chemotherapy is driving demand for ambulatory surgical centers. Earlier, all clinical condition were treated in the hospital, be it a simple suturing procedure or a deep invasive procedure. These minimal invasive procedures led the count of inpatient admissions to increase, resulting in disorganization in the hospital environment.

When a common outpatient procedure is performed in the ambulatory surgical center it saves up to 59% of the total spending, according to the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association.

These factors are driving investments in hospitals for the establishment of ambulatory surgical centers. This is expected to create lucrative opportunities for platers operating in the market, especially in developing regions.

“Growing demand for mobile healthcare services, coupled with favorable government policies encouraging the establishment of these centers in rural areas is expected to drive the market in the forthcoming years,” says an FMI analyst.

Data Points Market Insights Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Value 2020 US$ 85.4 Bn Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Estimated Value 2031 US$ 130.6 Bn Ambulatory Surgical Centers Value-based CAGR 2021-2031 3.9% Share of Top 5 Countries 73.2% Ambulatory Surgical Centers Key Players The key players in Ambulatory Surgical Center Market are, AmSurg Corp, Tenet Healthcare, HCA Holdings, Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc., Surgery Partners, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America.

Key Takeaways:

By centers type, the multispecialty centers segment is projected to account for 66.2% of the total market share in 2021, expanding at 4.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

of the total market share in 2021, expanding at CAGR during the forecast period. Based on modality, the hospital-based segment is forecast to hold 60.2% of the market share in 2021.

of the market share in 2021. Sales in the surgical services segment are anticipated to account for 68.1% of the total market share in 2021.

of the total market share in 2021. Demand in the gastroenterology segment is expected to command 30% of the total market share over the assessment period.

of the total market share over the assessment period. The U.S. forecast to account for 88.3% of the North America market share over the assessment period.

of the North America market share over the assessment period. Sales in Germany are forecast to command 31.6% of the Europe market share in 2031.

of the Europe market share in 2031. China will emerge as a lucrative market, holding 45% of the East Asia market share over the forecast period.

Who is winning?

Key market players covered by FMI include AmSurg Corp, Tenet Healthcare, HCA Holdings, Inc., Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc., Surgery Partners, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America.

Leading players operating in the global ambulatory surgical centers market are focusing on new service offering, collaborations, and partnerships to improve their product portfolios, and to strengthen their global presence. For instance:

In June 2021, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC), and its subsidiary United Surgical Partners International (USPI) acquired SurgCenter Development (SCD) which will provide service for musculoskeletal facilities which is said to be a high growth Service line.

In September 2019, Tenet Healthcare Corporation and NTT DATA Services signed a new agreement that focuses on developing more efficient and well-organized infrastructure for the hospitals, and ambulatory centers. This agreement fits into a transformation of digital strategies and prioritizing straight into technological innovations. Furthermore, these innovations will help deliver quality services

Want more insights?

Future Market Insights brings the comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2031. The global ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into the Ambulatory Surgical Centers market. The ambulatory surgical centers market is segmented into five parts based on centers (single specialty centers and multispecialty centers), modality (hospital-based ambulatory surgical center, and freestanding ambulatory surgical center), services (diagnostic services and surgical services) and specialty area (gastroenterology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, pain/neurology, urology, dermatology) across seven major regions.

