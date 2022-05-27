Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market An Impressive 8.1% CAGR Between 2022 And 2029

Global consumption of low dosage inhibitors is likely to increase at a robust pace over the course of forthcoming years. Future Market Insights (FMI) recently published a new research study titled – ‘Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market: Global Industry Analysis 2014–2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022–2029. The report has projected the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market for an impressive 8.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2029.

Application of low dosage inhibitors will be particularly high in the offshore terrain segment, according to FMI’s analysis. Estimated to achieve a massive incremental opportunity through 2029, more than 90% of overall consumption of low dosage hydrate inhibitors is expected to be registered by offshore terrain.

Anti-agglomerate Inhibitors Hold Potential to Rise above Kinetic Hydrate Inhibitors

A majority of leading manufacturers have been accelerating the shift from the conventional thermodynamic inhibitors to low dosage hydrate inhibitors in an effort to achieve significant savings in terms of maintenance costs. Increasing acceptance of low dosage hydrate inhibitors will be further strengthened by cost benefit related to flow assurance and flow maintenance, storage, logistics, and pumping among others.

In addition, the BOD (biological oxygen demand) and COD (chemical oxygen demand) associated with low dosage hydrate inhibitors is significantly lesser than that with thermodynamic inhibitors. According to FMI’s study, superior sustainability quotient will continue to place low dosage hydrate inhibitors superior to thermodynamic inhibitors.

In line with the increasing quest of sustainability, anti-agglomerate type of low dosage hydrate inhibitors, which are more degradable than kinetic hydrate inhibitors, will remain the most preferred compound in the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market.

China to Remain Dominant Producer & Consumer of Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors

China is expected to lead the overall low dosage hydrate inhibitors’ consumption, retaining the title of the largest producer and consumer of low dosage hydrate inhibitors, globally. North America accounted for more than 16% of the total revenues attained by global low dosage hydrate inhibitors in 2018.

The report envisages that North America will remain among the most important markets for low dosage hydrate inhibitors throughout the period of study. Furthermore, this growth is primarily attributed to the region’s primacy in offshore gas production activities.

Although the report reaffirms supremacy of China and North America in the low dosage hydrate inhibitors landscape, the flourishing manufacturing scene in fast-developing regional pockets such as East Asia, MEA, and Latin America prompt at the speeding revenue growth of low dosage hydrate inhibitors.

Consistently growing demand for low dosage hydrate inhibitors from emerging markets such as India and ASEAN countries is expected to create ample opportunities for the manufacturers of low dosage hydrate inhibitors in coming years. New offshore natural gas exploration projects are further expected to boost the consumption levels of low dosage hydrate inhibitors in MEA, through 2029.

Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market by Category

Product Type:

Anti-agglomerate (AA) Inhibitors

Kinetic Hydrate Inhibitors (KHIs)

Terrain Type:

Onshore

Offshore

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Oceania

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Vendor Insights: Global Low Dosage Hydrate Inhibitors Market

The report has covered detailed strategic profiles of some of the top companies operating in the global low dosage hydrate inhibitors market, such as BASF SE, Schlumberger Limited, Arkema Group, Baker Hughes Incorporated (BGHE), Clariant AG, Ecolab Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Force Chem Technologies LLC, Halliburton Co., and Gas Hydrate LLC, among others.

However, a new group of chemicals called low dosage hydrate inhibitors was developed later and they differed from this. Instead of shifting the hydrate curve, the new group interfered with the process of hydrate formation with the help of numerous mechanisms. In addition to this, as the dosage requirement of these inhibitors was lower than that of this, these gained high popularity among customers.

Moreover, low dosage hydrate inhibitors can extend the operating life of gas systems, and because of this advantage, their demand is likely to surge among crude oil product manufacturers worldwide. Apart from that, increasing adoption of these inhibitors to introduce combination products is set to drive sales in the forthcoming years.

