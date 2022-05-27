World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Asia-Pacific Countries Endorse Bangkok Declaration To Reinvigorate Cooperation And Set Forth A Common Development Agenda

Friday, 27 May 2022, 7:52 pm
Press Release: UN ESCAP

Leaders from around Asia and the Pacific – a region at the forefront of the world’s innovation and economic growth – today pledged to leverage its advantages towards protecting people and the planet.

The Bangkok Declaration, adopted at the conclusion of the 78th session of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), renews the region’s commitment to promoting multilateralism and international cooperation, strengthening partnerships for sustainable development, and upholding the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter.

Asia and the Pacific is currently facing its biggest shared test on the back of cascading socio-economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, raging geopolitical conflicts and the climate crisis. Some 85 million people have been pushed back into extreme poverty by the pandemic alone, millions more losing their jobs or livelihoods and a generation of children missing precious time on education.

The Declaration sets forth a common agenda to advance sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific, drawing upon priority areas identified from country consultations and negotiations. Governments promised to leave no one behind, as well as place women and youth at the heart of development. They further reaffirmed the importance of trade as an engine of inclusive growth, protecting the planet, enhancing regional connectivity and exploiting technological opportunities.

Countries called for a reinvigorated role of ESCAP – observing the 75th anniversary of its establishment – as a regional development platform to respond effectively to the changing and emerging needs of the region. They also underscored the need for governments to create sufficient fiscal space to allow for greater investment in sustainable development.

"This resolution shows an unprecedented commitment and genuine engagement of countries to join forces to overcome current complexities and safeguard the development aspirations of the people - solidarity at its best in Asia and the Pacific,” said Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, United Nation Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP.

Over 740 delegates from 52 member States and associate members, various stakeholder groups and international organizations attended the 78th session held from 23 – 27 May in Bangkok. Three other resolutions on inclusive civil registration and vital statistics, sustainable transport development and changes to the ESCAP conference structure were also adopted at this regional assembly.

Recognizing the growing frequency and intensity of transboundary disasters in the region, countries underlined the crucial need to strengthen disaster risk information management and multi-hazard early warning systems. The Regional Plan of Action on Sand and Dust Storms in Asia and the Pacific was endorsed to scale-up collaborative efforts and minimize the associated risks on communities.

For more information on the 78th session of the Commission: https://www.unescap.org/events/commission78

Watch the CS78 proceedings: www.youtube.com/unescap

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN ESCAP on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN News: Monkeypox Outbreak Can Still Be Contained, Insists UN Health Agency
The monkeypox outbreak that has been reported in 16 countries and several regions of the world can still be contained and the overall risk of transmission is low, the UN health agency said on Tuesday...
More>>


UN: “COVID-19 Is Not Over”, Tedros Warns World Health Assembly
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told global health Ministers on Sunday that although reported COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined significantly, it is not time to lower the guard... More>>



UN: Bachelet Calls On Mexico To Step Up Efforts As Tragic Milestone Reached Of More Than 100,000 Disappearances
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called on the Mexican authorities to step up efforts to ensure truth and justice for victims of disappearances, who now number more than 100,000, according to official data... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 