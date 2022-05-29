World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Digital Rights Management Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 17.8 Bn By 2032| Report By Future Market Insights

Sunday, 29 May 2022, 7:59 pm
Press Release: Future Market Insights

The global digital rights management market is expected to garner US$ 17.8 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2022-2032. The market is valued at US$ 5 Billion in 2022, against US$ 4.4 Billion in 2021. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for copyright protection among corporates to safeguard their content.  

Also, with rapid growth in the usage of PCs and laptops, there have been various incidences of hacking that interfere with government and corporate networks to gain access to confidential details. With the increasing penetration of digital devices, data volume has increased significantly, thus, expanding the market size in the forecast period. Also, the growing popularity of the BYOD trend among corporates has provided the impetus to the market expansion, offering various opportunities for real-time access to business information with a flexible work culture.  

Request a Sample of this Report @ 

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14604

In addition, with the increasing demand for OTT content, the market is likely to witness notable opportunities for expansion in the assessment period. The increasing popularity of OTT platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus among others is predicted to positively influence the market. On the contrary, additional overhead costs and associated complexities with DRM are likely to hinder the market growth in the coming time. However, with continuous developments in data security like up-gradation to end-to-end encryption are expected to counter the negative factors and support the market expansion in the coming years. 

Key Takeaways from the Market Study: 

  • The global digital rights management market to value US$ 17.8 Billion from 2022-2032  
  • The global digital rights management market to witness a 13.5% growth rate from 2022-2032  
  • The software segment, by component, to expand at 9.8% CAGR from 2022-2032  
  • The On-premise segment, by deployment, to exhibit a 6.7% growth rate by 2032  
  • The U.S market to expand at 9.8% CAGR and garner US$ 3.1 Billion by 2032  
  • Market in China to procure USD 90 Mn from 2022-2032  
  • Indian market to secure US$ 500 Million during the forecast period  

Competition Analysis  

Key players in the global digital rights management market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Apple Inc., Conax AS, Dell EMC, and Fasoo.com Inc., among others. Recent key developments among players include: 

  • In January 2020, Seclore, a data-centric security platform in the U.S, rolled out Seclore for O365. Organizations are using digital right management technologies to secure sensitive data information.  
  • In February 2021, RAIR Technologies announced a decentralized digital rights management platform. It was built to power digital scarcity for creators.  

More Valuable Insights 

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global digital rights management market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14604

Key Segments Covered In The Digital Right Management Industry Report

Digital Rights Management by Component:

  • Digital Rights Management Software
  • Digital Rights Management Services

Digital Rights Management by Deployment Type:

  • On-Premise Digital Rights Management
  • Cloud-Based Digital Rights Management

Digital Rights Management by End Use Industry:

  • Digital Rights Management for Healthcare
  • Digital Rights Management for BFSI
  • Digital Rights Management for Government
  • Digital Rights Management for Media and Entertainment
  • Digital Rights Management for Retail
  • Digital Rights Management for Other End Use Industries

Digital Rights Management by Region:

  • North America Digital Rights Management Market
  • Europe Digital Rights Management Market
  • Asia-Pacific Digital Rights Management Market
  • Middle East & Africa Digital Rights Management Market
  • South America Digital Rights Management Market

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Employee Engagement MarketThe global employee engagement market is expected to total US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022, with sales growing at a robust 9.1% CAGR. The total employee engagement market size will reach US$ 3.8 Bn by 2032.

5G Chipset MarketThe 5G Chipset Market is anticipated to document a prodigious CAGR of 25.5% during the period of 2022-2032. The 5G Chipset Market is anticipated to reach US$ 180 Billion in 2032, from US$ 21 Billion in 2022.

Edtech MarketThe global edtech market size was estimated to be worth US$ 74.2 Bn in 2021 and is forecast to grow at a prolific CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period between 2021 and 2031, totaling over US$ 288.4 Bn by the end of 2031

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years. 

Contact Us:                                                             
Future Market Insights             
Unit No: 1602-006 
Jumeirah Bay 2 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers 
Dubai 
United Arab Emirates 

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN News: Monkeypox Outbreak Can Still Be Contained, Insists UN Health Agency
The monkeypox outbreak that has been reported in 16 countries and several regions of the world can still be contained and the overall risk of transmission is low, the UN health agency said on Tuesday...
More>>


UN: “COVID-19 Is Not Over”, Tedros Warns World Health Assembly
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told global health Ministers on Sunday that although reported COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined significantly, it is not time to lower the guard... More>>



UN: Bachelet Calls On Mexico To Step Up Efforts As Tragic Milestone Reached Of More Than 100,000 Disappearances
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday called on the Mexican authorities to step up efforts to ensure truth and justice for victims of disappearances, who now number more than 100,000, according to official data... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 