World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Drowning In The Mediterranean Amid Continued Suspension Of Official Rescue Missions

Monday, 30 May 2022, 6:32 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – Dozens of migrants and asylum seekers have died or gone missing after their boat sank off the Tunisian coast a few days ago, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in a statement expressing deep regret.

A rubber boat sailed from the coast of the city of Zuwara in northwestern Libya carrying 100 migrants and asylum seekers before it sank last Monday off the coast of the state of Sfax, southeast of Tunisia. According to the International Organization for Migration, 24 people were rescued, and 76 others are still missing.

Most of the victims are from sub-Saharan Africa, and some of them are of Arab nationalities, but it has not yet been possible to accurately determine the nationalities of the drowned.

Since the beginning of this year, the number of documented migrant and asylum seeker drownings has risen to about 800, in more than 85 incidents in the Mediterranean. This is almost equal to the number during the same period last year, which indicates that the concerned parties ignore all efforts to save the lives of these innocent people.

The modest search and rescue efforts and poor response to the appeals of migrant boats that have sunk have contributed directly to the increase in the number of victims. In some cases, sinking boats were discovered accidentally by fishing boats—unequipped for rescuing migrants—that happened to be near the area.

The EU destination countries' harsh migration policies push migrants and asylum seekers to choose dangerous routes to reach Europe. Meanwhile, they continue to support violent pushbacks to unsafe countries without regard to the horrific abuses in those countries.

Michela Pugliese, Migration and Asylum Researcher at Euro-Med Monitor, said: "What is worrying the most in the EU's dealing with the drownings of migrants and asylum seekers is that the concerned parties seem to be indifferent when dealing with these incidents, as if the lives of the victims are not so important to take any special action to put an end to this ongoing tragedy."

"As human rights defenders, it is important to continue to speak out against all policies that directly or indirectly cause the drowning incidents of migrants and asylum seekers in the Med. Hundreds of people dying every year from preventable causes should not be normal."

In January, Euro-Med Monitor released a report on the rise of the number of drowned migrants and asylum seekers as well as those arriving in Europe during the past year. About 116,573 migrants and asylum seekers reached Europe via the Mediterranean in 2021, an increase of more than 20% from 2020, which saw the arrival of 88,143 migrants and asylum seekers.

Similarly, 2021 witnessed an increase in the number of deaths and missing persons in the sea, as about 1,864 people died or went missing, including 64 children, an increase of about 21% over 2020, in which the number was 1,401.

The countries of origin and destination and all other relevant parties should provide assistance to those stranded at sea and implement the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea—which emphasized the necessity of saving and assisting people stranded at sea—as well as the International Convention on Research and rescue—which urged coastal states to coordinate to rescue the distressed at sea.

The EU should reactivate its official rescue missions, conduct permanent patrols to ensure effective handling of any potential drownings, and deal with all victims around the world with one humanitarian perspective.

The EU should work on providing safe channels for migration to protect migrants and asylum seekers from human traffickers, develop reception mechanisms, not reject asylum applications arbitrarily, and work in a positive way to integrate migrants and refugees into their new societies.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




High Commissioner For Human Rights: Michelle Bachelet’s Official Visit To China
Good evening and thank you all for joining me here today. This press conference has to be virtual, given the COVID-19 restrictions in place. But I hope this means that those of you who may otherwise not have been able to travel... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Outbreak Can Still Be Contained, Insists UN Health Agency
The monkeypox outbreak that has been reported in 16 countries and several regions of the world can still be contained and the overall risk of transmission is low, the UN health agency said on Tuesday...
More>>


UN: “COVID-19 Is Not Over”, Tedros Warns World Health Assembly
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) told global health Ministers on Sunday that although reported COVID-19 cases and deaths have declined significantly, it is not time to lower the guard... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 