Natural Cosmetics Market Overview, Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2027 | Future Market Insights

Natural Cosmetics Market Overview, Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Analysis & Forecast 2027

The global natural cosmetics market was valued over US$ 36 Bn in 2019. Following the ban of hundreds of potentially harmful chemical ingredients in a span of cosmetics by the FDA and in the European Union (EU), the cosmetic ingredients space has been undergoing a paradigm shift.

Cosmetic ODM, contract manufacturers, and beauty product manufacturers are increasingly moving away from various cosmetic chemicals to natural ingredients including natural antioxidants, aloe vera gel, and floral extract.

In recent years, demand for natural cosmetics is gaining a boost from consumers’ inclination towards chemical-free makeup and natural solutions. Additionally, the trend of ‘green beauty’ and ‘clean beauty’ are compelling cosmetic scientists to return to traditional and local ingredients to create new formulations.

Analyzing historical figures and current trends, Future Market Insights, in its new offering, revealed that global sales of natural cosmetics reached US$ 36 Bn in 2019.

According to a recently published business intelligence report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global natural cosmetics market was valued over US$ 36 Bn in 2019. Rising awareness about the side effects of chemical-based beauty products and the trend of 'green beauty' are encouraging manufacturers to increase the production of natural cosmetics to target and retain a large segment of consumers.

Tata’s Natural Alchemy, LLC and Henkel AG & Company, KGaA are amongst the top companies introducing all chemical-free products in their portfolio, as consumers’ inclination towards cosmetics with natural, safer ingredients intensifies.

Natural Cosmetics for Male Consumers to Gain Traction in Future

Modern men are taking a keen interest in caring for their skin. A rising number of men are inclining towards personal grooming and boosting greater self-confidence by looking good. In recent times, men are no longer limiting themselves to only shaving products and deodorants and becoming a habitual user of skin and personal care products.

The organic and vegan beauty movement is also playing an important role in building male consumer base. Additionally, chemical-free skincare products are finding greater resonance among young men who choose to align themselves with renowned brands. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the demand for natural cosmetics for male consumers.

Key Takeaways – Natural Cosmetics Market Study

In comparison with demand in commercial spaces such as salons & spa, household consumption of natural cosmetics remain on higher side. Adoption of natural cosmetics in households accounts for approximately 2/3rd of the market revenue.

As per the FMI’s study, hair care and skincare natural cosmetics account for more than 50% of the total sales. Growing demand for these traditional products with organic and plant-based ingredients is expected to complement the market growth.

In 2019, sales of unisex natural cosmetics held over 1/4th of the total revenue. On the contrary, natural cosmetics for men are expected to witness higher demand over the forecast period.

Sales of natural cosmetics through wholesalers or distributors continue to account for high share of the global market value.

In order to strengthen their distribution network and increase consumer base, manufacturers are directing their sales towards convenience store and hypermarkets/supermarkets.

Distribution via online stores is expected to gain tremendous popularity in the near future.

Europe Captures Major Market Share Over the forecast period, Europe will continue to hold a significant share in the global natural cosmetics market. European Union has set up a sophisticated legislative framework for players to enter the natural cosmetics market. It assures that products sold in the EU market should fulfil the required standards.

In addition, European consumers widely prefer natural and plant-based products as the region support sustainability, which, in turn, is fueling the market growth. Demand will remain concentrated in Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and the UK and the presence of a larger distribution network with various sales channels will continue to attract new consumers.

The natural cosmetics market is segmented into five major sections-

Product

Skincare

Haircare

Fragrance

Toiletries

Application

Male

Female

Unisex

Baby

End-use

Personal care

Salon & spa

Sales Region

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Wholesale/Distributors

Club Stores

And region to help readers understand and evaluate lucrative opportunities in the global natural cosmetics market.

