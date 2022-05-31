World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Comment By UN Human Rights Office Spokesperson Seif Magango After Guinean Authorities Banned Public Demonstrations

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 5:45 am
Press Release: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights

GENEVA/NAIROBI (30 May 2022) – We call on the Guinean transitional authorities to revoke the ban they have imposed on public demonstrations.

On 13 May 2022, the ruling National Rallying Committee for Development issued a statement in which it banned “demonstrations and/or gatherings in the public places” and ordered “political parties and social actors to hold all forms of political demonstrations only within their headquarters”.

Several political coalitions and civil society actors in the country have already expressed their concern about these restrictive measures.

We note that this decision comes at a time when political actors and civil society in the country have been voicing their displeasure after the military authorities announced that the ongoing transition period would last for 36 months.

The announced measures to restrict public gatherings and demonstrations do not comply with the requirements of necessity and proportionality. The measures therefore violate international human rights norms and standards and constitute a setback in the path to strengthening democracy and the rule of law.

We encourage the transitional authorities to ensure real and meaningful protection of democratic space – including by upholding the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly. These rights are essential to maintaining an inclusive, peaceful and resilient society.

We are also concerned about another measure taken by the transitional authorities. Recently, they ordered the demolition of private properties, including in Conakry, Siguiri and Nzerekore, in a process reportedly aimed at recovering public land - at a time when appeals were still pending before the courts.

We will continue to support the Guinean national authorities in their efforts to ensure a successful transition respectful of human rights and to make progress towards the return to constitutional order.

