Prada Launches Timecapsule NFT Collection And Prada Crypted Community

Tuesday, 31 May 2022, 5:52 am
Press Release: Prada

  • Starting June 2 2022, Prada will unveil a new, monthly Timecapsule Collection drop, accompanied by a gifted NFT
  • On this occasion Prada presents Prada Crypted, a place to exchange ideas and inspire one another while connecting the universe of fashion with the worlds of art, architecture, cinema, music, Web3 and more.

Milan, May 30, 2022 — Prada announces a further expansion and creative presence in Web3 with its new Timecapsule NFT Collection, which is linked to both a gender-neutral physical product and a gifted NFT. This first solo NFT drop follows Prada’s successful first foray into NFTs, in collaboration with adidas Originals. Today also marks the launch of “Prada Crypted” the brand’s new community server on Discord, which is open to everyone who wants to join.

The Timecapsule is a monthly online event: for 24 hours, on the first Thursday of every month, an exclusive item is made available on prada.com in very limited quantities, in selected markets. Each limited-edition Timecapsule item is associated with a unique serial number and is delivered with custom packaging. From June 2nd, Timecapsule customers will have the opportunity to become the first owners of Prada NFTs by purchasing a Timecapsule product which also sees NFTs gifted in a second phase for those who bought the Timecapsule, dating back to the first launch in December 2019. As such, there is a synergy between the Prada Timecapsule and the scarcity and desirability of NFTs.

A unique shirt designed in collaboration with artist Cassius Hirst, son of Damien Hirst, will be for sale in the latest Timecapsule drop – scheduled on June 2, 2022. This collaboration follows the success of Cass x Prada, Cassius’ interpretation of the iconic Prada America's Cup sneaker, which was launched recently. The Timecapsule shirt showcases Cassius Hirst's signature mask and brain scan designs. Available in both black and white, this limited-edition item is made of the most iconic technical fabrics within the Linea Rossa highly-performance line.

The NFT includes the drop serial number and the numbering of each physical item in order to have an exact correspondence. NFT owners are then offered exclusive benefits and experiences as well as access to future drops. Prada Timecapsule NFTs are issued on the Ethereum blockchain, offering a secure and user-friendly experience. The drop is facilitated by leveraging the Aura Blockchain Consortium’s NFT Solution and technology.

DETAILS:

The Prada Timecapsule drop opens to customers in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China Mainland, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong S.A.R., Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxemburg, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States for 24 hours only, starting from June 2, 2022 at 3pm CEST.

Each drop is usually limited to 50 items. However to mark this launch – the June 2nd supply will be extended to 100 items.

www.prada.com/prada-crypted

www.discord.gg/prada

