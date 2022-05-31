Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market To Reach US$ 23.2 Bn, Globally, By 2030 At 8.1% CAGR

Rising demand for efficient transportation of perishable food products across remote geographies, coupled with elongating supply chains incorporating multi-modal supply routes, requires optimal temperature handling for longer durations.

On the back of these factors, the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market is projected to register an impressive CAGR of over 8.1% during 2022-2030. This has resulted into increased sales of temperature controlled packaging solutions across all geographies, especially insulated containers. This is attributable to their high suitability for packaging perishable and temperature-sensitive products.

Key Takeaways of Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Study

Food & Beverages industry holds a majority of the market share in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market, closely followed by the healthcare industry. The high demand from this industry is mainly driven by the rising consumption of perishable food products, which require insulated containers/bins coupled with a refrigerant for proper transportation. The chilled segment is projected to retain its prominent position and account for nearly 43% of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market by 2030. This is attributable to the growing need for efficient temperature controlled shipping solutions for pharmaceuticals as well as food products. Passive temperature controlled packaging solutions are largely preferred over their active counterparts, as passive solutions are relatively economical, easy to handle, and dispose. The insulated containers segment has been identified as the most lucrative segment in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing consumption of meat, fish, seafood, and other perishable products, globally. South Asia and East Asia are estimated to cumulatively hold more than 30% of the share in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market by 2030. The demand for insulated shippers for cold chain packaging is likely to remain moderate in the region, while that for packaging of perishable foods is likely to remain strong in the foreseeable future. Leading pharmaceutical manufacturers demand effective packaging formats for biologics and specialty drugs, as such products are extremely temperature-sensitive and any compromise in handling them can significantly affect product efficiency. This is expected to present remunerative growth potential for all participants of the supply chain in the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market.

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Landscape

Sonoco Products Company

Pelican BioThermal LLC

Snyder Industries Inc.

GEBHARDT Logistic Solutions GmbH

ACH Foam Technologies

These companies are also introducing rental programs to provide temperature controlled packaging solutions at a lower cost as compared to their competitors. Various food and pharma companies opt for leasing or renting temperature controlled shippers/containers as per their requirements.

This is profitable for the manufacturers of temperature controlled packaging solutions, as shipper/container manufacturers achieve reduced cost of ownership and increased return on investment, hence higher profits.

About Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global temperature controlled packaging solutions market, analyzing historical demand from 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2030.

Key Segments Covered In Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Industry Research

By System Type :

Active

Passive

By Product Type :

Insulated Shippers

Panels & Envelopes

EPS Shippers

PUR Shippers

VIP Shippers

Insulated Containers

Chest Style

Upright Style

Others

By Application :

Frozen

Chilled

Ambient



By End-use :

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Others

