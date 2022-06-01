World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Hong Kong Must Give Smokers The Choices They Need To Quit

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 11:18 am
Press Release: CAPHRA

“We have to help smokers not punish them,” says Heneage Mitchell, founder of factasia.org and member CAPHRA (Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates).

Heneage Mitchell, founder of factasia.org, says “Hong Kong has really missed an opportunity to really give smokers the choices they need to successfully quit.”
factasia.org points to independent, peer-reviewed research which deems vaping 95% less harmful than tobacco and an effective off-ramp from smoking.

His comments were made as a panellist on Hong Kong’s current affairs radio show, Backchat. Up for discussion was the administration’s decision to further step-up efforts to reduce tobacco use, with the aim of achieving an overall smoking rate of 7.8% by 2025.

“This is the right track… but Hong Kong has really missed an opportunity to really give smokers the choices they need to successfully quit,” Mr Mitchell told the show.

Since April this year, safer nicotine products, such as vaping and heat-not-burn (HNB) products, have effectively been illegal in Hong Kong. Now Secretary for Food & Health, Sophia Chan, is planning to also impose stricter controls on tobacco use and sales, including wide-ranging smoking bans in public places.

Mr Mitchell says the administration’s own numbers clearly show a two-year correlation between the reduction of cigarette use and the rise in the use of harm reduced alternatives when they were previously more readily available in Hong Kong.

“When you look at the reduction in smoking rates, I was particularly struck by the fact that while there is a drop from 10.2% to 9.5% which is great, there has also been a surge of over 10,000 people who have taken up vaping,” he told the show.

Heneage Mitchell says by not providing safer, viable alternatives Hong Kong’s plan to reduce smoking will not be as successful as it could be. He believes the administration’s claim that the vaping ban is contributing to falling smoking rates is flawed.

“Hong Kong’s ban on less harmful nicotine products cannot be conflated at this point with a reduction in smoking. It is more likely that the uptick in vape product use is the reason that many Hong Kong residents have quit smoking, improving their health and the health of those close to them in the process,” he says.

Criminalizing former smokers who have found a path away from deadly cigarettes using these technologies, he believes, is only likely to push many of them back to smoking.

Factasia.org points to independent, peer-reviewed research which deems vaping 95% less harmful than tobacco and an effective off-ramp from smoking.

“Those whose lives have been saved and whose health has improved dramatically after switching to vaping products attest to the benefits of vaping loudly and decisively. Yes, protect the kids, of course, but not at the expense of the lives and health of adult smokers,” he says.

Rather than punitive bans, he believes, Hong Kong would be better served by adopting a Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategy where safer nicotine alternatives would be legally accessible to adults yet difficult for minors to obtain.

“The 70 or so countries which have regulated vaping have all seen their smoking rates plummet and the demise of conventional tobacco products. THR works. Bans don’t.

“Nearby Asia Pacific countries like The Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand are set to lift their failed vaping bans. If Hong Kong wants to achieve genuine smoking cessation success it needs to follow the significant scientific and human evidence,” says Heneage Mitchell.

To listen to the Backchat panel’s 30 May discussion on Hong Kong’s ‘anti-tobacco’ measures, visit https://www.rthk.hk/radio/radio3/programme/backchat?lang=en

Boasting nearly 15,000 testimonials, CAPHRA is calling on those who’ve quit cigarettes through smoke-free nicotine alternatives to tell their story on www.righttovape.org

For a free digital media repository on tobacco harm reduction in Asia Pacific - including media releases, images and graphics - please visit https://apthrmedia.org

About factasia.org

factasia.org is an independent, not-for-profit, consumer-orientated, advocate for rational debate about – and sensible regulation of – the rights of adult citizens throughout the Asia Pacific region who choose to use tobacco or other nicotine products.

https://www.factasia.org/

About CAPHRA

The Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Advocates (CAPHRA) is a regional alliance of consumer tobacco harm reduction advocacy organizations. Its mission is to educate, advocate and represent the right of adult alternative nicotine consumers to access and use of products that reduce harm from tobacco use.

https://caphraorg.net/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from CAPHRA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>




High Commissioner For Human Rights: Michelle Bachelet’s Official Visit To China
Good evening and thank you all for joining me here today. This press conference has to be virtual, given the COVID-19 restrictions in place. But I hope this means that those of you who may otherwise not have been able to travel... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Outbreak Can Still Be Contained, Insists UN Health Agency
The monkeypox outbreak that has been reported in 16 countries and several regions of the world can still be contained and the overall risk of transmission is low, the UN health agency said on Tuesday...
More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>

Ukraine: Hundreds More Reach Safety After Fleeing Besieged Mariupol
In Ukraine, humanitarians said on Wednesday that hundreds of people have managed to reach safety after fleeing Mariupol, where there’s also been condemnation for the killing of Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 