Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Size Worth To Reach US$ 18 Billion In 2032

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 7:20 pm
Press Release: Future Market Insights

The global absorbent glass mat(AGM) battery market is estimated to garner US$ 18 Billion while exhibiting a 4.8% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The industry is expected to secure US$ 11.2 Billion in 2022. 

The number of research and development by the leading manufacturer and the production of maintenance-free and non-spillage batteries with loner life is the primary factor driving the growth of the absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market.  The increasing demand for renewable energy projects across the globe is also expected to fuel the demand of the market over the forecast period. 

The UPS segment is likely to offer remunerative opportunities for the global absorbent glass mat(AGM) battery market. Several emerging economies are making significant developments in their automotive sector, thereby, providing lucrative opportunities to players in the market. 

Key Takeaways:

  • By application, the UPS segment is expected to record a 3.8% CAGR by 2032
  • By voltage, the 2-4volts segment to expand at a 3.2% growth rate during the forecast period
  • The U.S market to garner US$ 6 Billion and record a 4.5% CAGR from 2022-2032
  • Market in China to procure US$ 1 Billion, expanding at a 4.1% growth rate during the assessment period

Rising penetration of renewable energy across grids has boosted the need for efficient and flexible energy storage solutions is expected to fuel the demand of absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Eminent players of the global absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market include Clarios, Power Sonic Corporation, Exide Technologies, C&D Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing Company among others. Recent key developments among players include:

  • In November 2021- Clarios entered a strategic collaboration with China Lithium Battery Technology Company (CALB) to develop low-voltage lithium-ion battery systems to address the growing electrical needs of global automaker. The partnership will develop and manufacture low-voltage lithium-ion battery systems with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells to support the needs of electric vehicles — combining CALB's lithium-ion cell expertise with Clarios' battery system and vehicle integration capabilities.
  • In May 2021 – Exide Technologies, updated its Exide Premium range with a modern new black design with new recycled components for reduced environmental impact. The change will lead to savings of 2,700 tons of CO2, 8 million litres of water and 1.2 million litres of crude oil in Exide’s manufacturing each year.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Type (Stationary, Motive) by Voltage (2-4 Volts, 6-8 volts, 12 volts and above) by end-user (OEM, Aftermarket) by Application (Automotive, UPS, Industrial, Energy storage, others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America)

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/absorbent-glass-mat-agm-battery-market   

LinkedInTwitterBlogs

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
