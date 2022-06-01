Automotive Control Cable Market Predicted To Increase At 4.6% CAGR To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 3.4 Bn Between 2022-2029

A new market research study by Future Market Insights on the automotive control cable market contains global industry analysis 2017–2021 and opportunity assessment 2022–2029. The report investigates the automotive control cable market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2022-2029. As per the findings of the report, the ~US$ 2.5 Bn market for automotive control cable will witness a moderate 4% annual rise in the revenues, by 2022 end.

New vehicle model launches, and the spectacular rise in vehicle parc, have been the leading market growth influencers. While gains are majorly driven by the increasing demand for automotive vehicles, government mandates regarding anti-lock braking systems for passenger and commercial vehicles, are identified to remain the key growth determinants for market. This scenario will particularly prevail in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, among others, according to FMI’s analysis.

Request a Sample of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1696

The onset of rapid mainstreaming of electric vehicles is rendering a new dimension to the automotive control cable landscape. FMI offers exclusive insights on this, in addition to how companies actively operating in the automotive control cable landscape are focusing on competitive strengths and improved technology, towards the transformation of the auto ancillary industry, since it is a low-volume and highly fragmented sector.

A Stream of Opportunities in South Asia’s Market

Regions such as South Asia and East Asia are projected to generate substantial growth opportunities in the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of vehicle consumers, increasing urban population, sales of automobile, and vehicle parc in these regions. China is one of the prime countries in East Asia, which has a prominent share in the market due to the presence of several automotive control cable manufacturers in the country. The China market is likely to boost the growth of the East Asia automotive control cable market. India and ASEAN countries in South Asia and Pacific are projected to boost the automotive control cable market owing to the rise in disposable income of major population and prominent factors such as urbanization.

The North America market is likely to be one of the prominent markets in the global automotive control cable market due to the increasing vehicle production in the region and demand for automotive control cables by automobile customers enhancing safety features of the vehicle. Moreover, regions such as Latin America and MEA are also expected to witness a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The report also includes all the major countries in every region. All relevant macroeconomic and forecast factors are considered while studying the automotive control cable market size.

By vehicle type, the compact vehicle type of automotive control cable segment is expected to hold prominent value shares of the global automotive control cable market. This has majorly resulted from the increasing production of compact vehicles and its features such as lower price point, less parking space requirement, etc. On the basis of sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to hold a majority share of the global automotive control cable market value due to more reliability and durable life cycle of automotive control cables.

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1696

Automotive Control Cable Market by Category

By Product Type:

Door Cable

Hood Cable

Transmission Cable

Trunk Cable

Brake Cable

Clutch Cable

Throttle Cable

Fuel Cap Cable

By Coating Material:

PCV cables

Polyethylene

By Vehicle Type:

Compact

Mid-size

Luxury

SUV

LCV

HCV

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1696

Automotive Control Cable Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global automotive control cable market. Few examples of key players in the market are Thai Steel Cable Public Co., Ltd, Minda Corporation Limited, Kongsberg Automotive ASA., Suprajit Engineering Ltd, Ficosa Internacional SA, and Dura Automotive Systems, among others.

The global automotive control cable market is significantly consolidated with some players holding prominent shares of the market. These players have strategic partnerships with car manufactures. For instance, Suprajit Engineering Ltd. collaborated with several car manufactures such as Tata Motors, General Motors (India), BMW, Volkswagen, and Ford India Limited, Suzuki, among others, to provide automotive control cables.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Transit Station Display Boards Market is likely to cross US$ 206.72 Bn by the end of 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Marine Shackle Market is likely to register a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Automotive Engineering Services Market is likely to cross US$ 348 Bn by the end of 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Compact Road Sweepers Market is likely to be valued at US$ 6.9 Billion in 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Front forks Market to reach a valuation of US$ 68.33 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automotive-control-cable-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

© Scoop Media