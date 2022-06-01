World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Automotive Performance Parts Market Is Projected To Increase At 4.7% CAGR Between 2021 And 2031

Wednesday, 1 June 2022, 7:23 pm
Press Release: Future Market Insights

The global automotive performance parts market is primarily driven by consumers’ desire to improve their vehicle’s performance in terms of exhaust, speed, and cosmetic factors, among other things. As per ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the global automotive performance parts market is anticipated to total US$ 324.5 Bn in 2021.

With increasing sales of passenger vehicles across the globe, the automotive performance parts market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2031, opines FMI.

The introduction of an online portals retailing aftermarket performance parts, along with digitization of component delivery sales and services, are projected to attract significant investments from key players in the automotive performance parts market.

Leading players in the automotive performance parts market are actively utilizing modern-day production technologies, such as 3D printing of automotive performance parts to reduce production costs. 3D printing enables effective fabrication performance and reduces emission toxicity. These developments are anticipated to positively shape the demand outlook for automotive performance parts during the forecast period.

Besides this, strict regulatory standards for reducing greenhouse emissions and automobile safety are expected to significantly propel sales of automotive performance parts.

“Increasing demand for better performing vehicles, coupled with growing investments in repairs and maintenance by vehicle owners will drive sales of automotive performance parts in the forthcoming decade,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on product type, torque converter are expected to account for more than 51% of the total sales of transmission parts segment, due increasing sales of automatic transmission vehicles.
  • In terms of vehicle type, passenger cars are projected to account for 74% of the total market share.
  • Europe is estimated to hold more than one-third of the global automotive performance parts market share. Expansions of thr automotive industry and the presence of key leading players will continue augmenting market growth.
  • South Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 6.4%. The increasing automotive sales in developing countries like India will continue spurring demand for automotive performance parts.
  • East Asia is projected to account for around 24% of the total automotive performance parts sales.
  • The aftermarket segment will account for more than half of the total automotive performance parts sales.
  • Japan and South Korea will collectively account for 7.7% of the total market share.

Automotive Performance Parts Market Competitive Landscape

Leading players included in this report are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, BorgWarner Inc., Tenneco Inc., Donaldson Company, Inc., Holley Performance Products, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., EXEDY Corporation, Denso Corporation, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Hitachi Astemo, Ltd., The NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., Cummins Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, TREMEC, Hyundai Mobis.

As per FMI, ZF Friedrichshafen, Hitachi, Denso Corporation, Valeo, NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. are the top players who account for a share of more than 53% of the market.

Automotive Performance Parts by Category

By Product Type:

  • Exhaust Systems
    • Headers
    • Mufflers
    • Oxygen Sensors
    • Exhaust Pipes
    • Catalytic Converters
  • Suspension Parts
    • Suspension Bushing
    • Sway Bars
    • Shock Absorbers
  • Brakes
    • Brake Pads
    • Brake Rotors
    • Brake Caliper
    • Brake Lines
    • Brake Master Cylinders
    • Vacuum Pumps
  • Fuel Air & Intake Systems
    • Air Filters
    • MAF Sensors
    • Intake Manifold
    • Throttle Bodies
    • Fuel Filters
    • Spark Plugs
    • Fuel Injectors
    • Fuel Pumps
  • Transmission Parts
    • Clutch Pressure Plates
    • Flywheels
    • Torque Converters
    • Clutch Linkage
  • Power Adders
    • Turbochargers
    • Intercoolers
    • Nitrous Oxide Systems
    • Superchargers

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By Sales Channel:

  • First Fit
  • Aftermarket

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Points Covered in Automotive Performance Parts Market Analysis

  • Market estimates and forecast 2021-2031
  • Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth
  • Segment-wise, country-wise, and region-wise analysis
  • Competition mapping and benchmarking
  • Brand share and market share analysis
  • Key product Innovations and regulatory climate
  • COVID-19 impact on automotive performance parts market and how to navigate
  • Recommendation on key winning strategies

