Biogas Market To Register Highest CAGR Of 6.80% Through 2031 | Future Market Insights

As per a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global biogas market is projected to grow at a steady 6.80% CAGR over the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The overall market size is expected to top US$ 61.2 Bn by 2031, with the U.S., Germany, India, and China emerging as key producers and exporters of biogas.

Shifting focus on renewable sources of energy to reduce fossil fuel dependency is a chief factor driving sales of biogas across various countries. In addition to this, governments in several countries are promoting the adoption of biogas as vehicular fuel, which is expected to augment growth of the market through 2031.

Sales prospects of biogas were dampened due to COVID-19 outbreak. However, with resumption in trade activities, recovery of the biogas market is on cards. FMI has projected demand for biogas to grow year-over-year by 7.10% globally between 2020 and 2021.

The introduction of circular economy and increasing utilization of anaerobic digestion plants for biogas production are expected to emerge as lucrative trends in the biogas market. A circular economy promotes the reintroduction of wastes in the supply chain, improves waste management, and provides essential lipids for biogas production.

Apart from this, increasing adoption of biogas as vehicular fuel is also expected to fuel growth of the market. Countries such as Germany, Sweden, the U.K., and the U.S. are actively investing in biogas as an alternative to biofuels. This, in turn, is expected to push sales of biogas over the assessment period.

“Growing demand for biogas for household cooking applications, along with government-backed subsidies encouraging the usage of biogas in emerging economies are expected to bode well for the global biogas market through 2031,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Based on source, the municipal segment is expected to expand at a steady pace over the forecast period, due to increasing utilization of municipal solid waste (MSW) for biogas production.

In terms of applications, sales of biogas in the electricity segment are projected to continue rising in response to growing demand for renewable sources of energy.

The U.S. will emerge as a lucrative biogas market, with sales growing at a 6.10% CAGR in the North America region.

Germany will continue exhibiting high demand for biogas due to stringent regulations regarding carbon neutrality. The Europe biogas market is poised to grow at a 5.90% CAGR through 2031.

China is expected to remain one of the key producers and exporters of biogas, accounting for a dominant share of the global biogas market.

Japan and South Korea will collectively account for 7.40% of the total biogas market share in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Air Liquide, Wartsila, EnviTech Biogas AG, Asia Biogas, SCANDINAVIAN BIOGAS FUELS INTERNATIONAL AB, Schmack Biogas GmbH, Swedish Biogas International AB, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, S. P. Renewable Energy Source Pvt. Ltd, Agrinz Technologies GmbH, and Greenlane Biogas are among the leading players operating in the global biogas market.

As per FMI’s analysis, top 5 players comprising Total SA, Air Liquide, Wartsila, Planet Biogas Global GmbH, and EnviTec Biogas AG are projected to hold around 27.10% of the total biogas market share in 2021.

Leading players operating in the biogas market are focusing on production facility expansions through mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. This is expected to assist manufacturers in gaining a competitive edge in the market. For instance:

In October 2021, EnviTech Biogas AG announced a strategic collaboration with BALANCE Erneuerbane Energien GmBH to build a bio-LNG (liquified natural gas) liquefication plant in Germany.

In December 2020, Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB, a key producer of biogas in the Nordics, announced that it has finalized the acquisition of Ekdalens Biostransport AB. The acquisition is a part of Scandinavian Biogas’s plans to achieve greater integration across the entire value chain, from organic waste to biogas and bio-fertilizers.

More Insights into the Biogas Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global biogas market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of source (agriculture, municipal, industrial, and others), and applications (electricity, heat, vehicle fuel, and others) across seven regions (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa).

