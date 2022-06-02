World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Digital Signature Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 17.5 Bn By 2032| Report By Future Market Insights

Thursday, 2 June 2022, 6:49 pm
Press Release: Future Market Insights

The global digital signature market is estimated to garner US$ 17.5 Billion while exhibiting a 20.6% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The industry is expected to secure US$ 2.7 Billion in 2022.  

Due to its higher reliability and security compared to other types of electronic signatures Globaldigital signature marketis flourishing with high rate. Digital Signature are used in wide range of application including financial transactions, contract management software, software distribution, etc. is also propelling the growth of the overall market. However, the lack of stringent government regulations and data protection laws, may act as a huge restraint for market growthin developing and underdeveloped countries.  

Request a Sample of this Report @ 

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14592

The increasing significance of digital signature has encouraged the government of various countries to make investments in the sector, which is likely to benefit the market. The deployment segment is likely to offer remunerative opportunities for the global commercial satellite imaging market. Several emerging economies are making significant developments in their digital signature budgets, thereby, providing lucrative opportunities to players in the market. 

Key Takeaways: 

  • The global digital signature market to experience a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2032. 
  • By deployment, the on-premises segment is expected to record an 16.2% CAGR by 2032. 
  • By Industry vertical, BFSI segment to expand at a 21.1% growth rate during the forecast period. 
  • The U.S market to garner US$ 7.5 Billion and record a 21.6% CAGR from 2022-2032. 
  • Market in China to procure US$ 1.8 Billion, expanding at a 22.9% growth rate during the assessment period.  

Competitive Landscape 

Key players in the global commercial satellite imaging market Adobe Systems, Ascertia, Docusign Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, SIGNiX among others. Recent developments among key players are: 

  • In May 2021,Entrust Datacard Corporation launched its remote signing service (RSS) solution, with the goal of enabling trust for increasingly dispersed workforces, by integrating high-assurance, verifiable employee signature capabilities into document apps and workflows. The requirement to support new remote business scenarios has grown as enterprises move to the cloud and their workforces become more widespread. 
  • In February 2020,Secured Signing Limited released new improvements to the signing processes and account reporting, to save workflow settings for individual forms, thereby enabling users to send out templates faster. The new enhancements include template workflow setting, integration with JobAdder software platform, and enhancements to the platform integrated with Salesforce.com 

More Valuable Insights 

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Digital Signature Market presenting a historical analysis from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

Ask An Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-14592

Key Segments Covered in the Digital Signature Market Report

By Deployment

  • Cloud based Digital Signature
  • On Premises Digital Signature

By Industry Vertical

  • Digital Signature for BFSI
  • Digital Signature for Real Estate
  • Digital Signature for Education
  • Digital Signature for Government
  • Digital Signature for Healthcare
  • Digital Signature for Retail
  • Digital Signature for Transportation
  • Digital Signature for Legal Processes
  • Digital Signature for Other Verticals

By Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South  America

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Technology Domain

Academic Scheduling Software MarketThe global academic scheduling software market garnered US$8.5 Billion in 2021. Owing to the growing support from various governmental organizations, the market is likely to propel to US$ 35.2 Billion by 2032.

Virtual Event Platforms MarketDemand for virtual event platforms is projected to rise at an astronomical CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Workforce Management MarketThe workforce management market valuation totaled US$ 8.4 Bn in 2021. The total workforce management market size is expected to reach US$ 21.9 Bn by 2032, exhibiting growth at a 9.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years. 

Contact Us:                                                             
Future Market Insights             
Unit No: 1602-006 
Jumeirah Bay 2 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers 
Dubai 
United Arab Emirates 

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>




High Commissioner For Human Rights: Michelle Bachelet’s Official Visit To China
Good evening and thank you all for joining me here today. This press conference has to be virtual, given the COVID-19 restrictions in place. But I hope this means that those of you who may otherwise not have been able to travel... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 