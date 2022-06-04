World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Catastrophic Environmental Impacts Of Conflicts Jeopardize Human Rights Around The World - UN Expert

Saturday, 4 June 2022, 6:05 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

World Environment Day | 5 June 2022

GENEVA (3 June 2022) – The environmental devastation caused by conflicts around the world is exacerbating the disastrous human rights consequences for people, including their right to live in a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, and will do so for years to come, David R. Boyd, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment warned today. He makes the following statement ahead of World Environment Day:

“Peace is a fundamental prerequisite to sustainable development and the full enjoyment of human rights, including the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

In Ukraine for instance, the Russian invasion continues to claim too many victims, killing and injuring thousands of civilians and causing serious human rights violations. It is also consuming vast quantities of energy, producing huge emissions of climate-disrupting greenhouse gases, generating toxic air, water and soil pollution, and destroying nature.

This environmental devastation is exacerbating the disastrous human rights consequences of the invasion for people living in Ukraine, including their right to live in a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, and will do so for years into the future, even after the conflict ends. It has also important negative impacts for the rest of the world.

The heavy energy use resulting from waging war exacerbates the climate crisis, both through direct greenhouse gas emissions from military activities and indirect effects at the global level. For example, many countries have announced plans to expand oil, gas and coal extraction in response to the war. The multi-billion-dollar rebuilding and restoration efforts needed in Ukraine after the war will also add to environmental pressures facing the world, consuming vast quantities of energy and other resources.

The destruction of thousands of buildings and major infrastructure essential to the enjoyment of human rights is also highly problematic in conflict situations. For example, millions of people have lost their access to safe drinking water, violating their right to water.

Damage to industrial facilities, chemical stockpiles and nuclear power plants can also result in the release of extremely hazardous substances posing an immediate threat to the rights to life and health, and long-term problems caused by exposure to toxic substances.

The world is grappling with a devastating pandemic and a triple environmental crisis – climate disruption, collapsing biodiversity and pervasive pollution – delaying progress towards achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. It is imperative to end wars, ensure peace and begin the healing and restoration processes as soon as humanly possible.”

 

Mr. David R. Boyd was appointed as the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights and the environment in August 2018. He is an associate professor of law, policy, and sustainability at the University of British Columbia.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Somalia: 'Dire And Grim’ Drought, Impacting More Than 7 Million
Accompanying Somalia’s newly-appointed drought envoy on his first field visit, the United Nations’ top humanitarian official for the Horn of Africa country warned on Tuesday of the devastating outlook for millions of affected Somalis, amidst heightened risks of famine... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 