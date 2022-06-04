Barrier Shrink Bags Market Estimated At US$ 2.1 Bn In 2022, Projected To Reach US$ 2.8 Bn By 2027, At 5.7% CAGR By 2027

The barrier shrink bags market revenue totaled US$ 2.0 Bn for 2021, according to FMI. The overall barrier shrink bags market is projected to expand 1.4 times the current market value by the end of 2027. The demand for barrier shrink bags will accelerate with the top 5 companies estimated to hold 40-45% of the barrier shrink bags market in 2022.

Increasing hygiene awareness and advanced packaging technologies play a key role in growth of the barrier shrink bags market. Barrier shrink bags reduce chances of package failure and provide extra barriers for moisture, ensuring retention of aroma, and reduction of spoilage. Barrier shrink bags are thus an excellent packaging solution for protecting fresh meats from contamination and spoilage throughout the distribution channel. On the back of these factors, the global barrier shrink bags market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% by value, during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5613

Key Takeaways of Barrier Shrink Bags Market Study

As per FMI analysis, high barrier films are highly preferred for food packaging, and this segment is expected to create substantial incremental revenue opportunity during 2022-2027, as it ensures tear resistance of the packages and shelf life of the food product without spillage. The meat packaging segment is expected to hold a significant share of the barrier shrink bags market. This is attributable high moisture and oxygen barrier provided by these bags that ensures hygiene and longer life of meat products. Side sealed bags are expected to gain significant traction, on the back of high aroma barrier and high bi-directional shrinkage quality, which gives good presentation looks to the package. Higher thickness of barrier shrink bags provides extra resistance for bacteria and contamination. On the other side low thickness barrier shrink bags are easy to tear and give transparent presentation of the product. End users prefer 50 to 70 Micron thickness bags for food packaging. High abuse strength segment is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the barrier shrink bags market. North America is identified the leading market for barrier shrink bags at global level. However, expansion of food industries in Asian countries is expected to offer substantial opportunities for players in the barrier shrink bags market during the forecast period.

“Key players in the global barrier shrink bags market can gain significant profits by focusing on enhancing market presence in untapped and developing countries such as China and India, attributable to expansion of food industries and hygiene awareness in this region,” says an FMI analyst.

Barrier Shrink Bags Market Landscape

Manufacturers of barrier shrink bags face intense competition in the global market. As per FMI research, high growth of the barrier shrink bags market is expected in next ten years, attributable to cost-effectiveness and high performance functionality of barrier shrink bags. Some of the leading manufacturers of barrier shrink bags market are Bemis Company, Inc., Winpak Ltd, Kureha Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A, Schur Flexibles Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Flavorseal Llc., Flexopack S.A., Globus Group, BUERGOFOL GmbH, and Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg. As per FMI’s market share analysis, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd, Kureha Corporation, and Coveris Holdings S.A are the top five companies holding an estimated market share of 15-16% in the global barrier shrink bags market.

Request TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5613

Barrier Shrink Bags Market by Category

By Barrier Type:

High Barrier Shrink Bags

Ultra High Barrier Shrink Bags

By Application:

Meat

Seafood

Poultry

Cheese & Dairy Products

Other Foods

By Product Type:

Round Bottom Sealed

Straight Bottom Sealed

Side Sealed

By Material Type:

Polyethylene

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Others

By Thickness:

Up to 50 microns

51 to 70 microns

71 to 90 microns

91 to 110 microns

Above 110 microns

By Abuse Strength:

High Abuse

Low Abuse

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Ask Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5613

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging

Digital Textile Printing Market- The global digital textile printing market is currently valued at around US$ 2.7 Bn, and is anticipated to progress at a phenomenal CAGR of 16.3% to reach US$ 8 Bn by the end of the year 2029.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market- The global pharmaceutical packaging market is postulated till US$ 178.8 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2031.

Plastic Caps & Closures Market - The global plastic caps & closures market is estimated at US$ 44 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 61 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2029.

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai

United Arab Emirates

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/barrier-shrink-bags-market

© Scoop Media