World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Barrier Shrink Bags Market Estimated At US$ 2.1 Bn In 2022, Projected To Reach US$ 2.8 Bn By 2027, At 5.7% CAGR By 2027

Saturday, 4 June 2022, 6:25 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

The barrier shrink bags market revenue totaled US$ 2.0 Bn for 2021, according to FMI. The overall barrier shrink bags market is projected to expand 1.4 times the current market value by the end of 2027. The demand for barrier shrink bags will accelerate with the top 5 companies estimated to hold 40-45% of the barrier shrink bags market in 2022.

Increasing hygiene awareness and advanced packaging technologies play a key role in growth of the barrier shrink bags market. Barrier shrink bags reduce chances of package failure and provide extra barriers for moisture, ensuring retention of aroma, and reduction of spoilage. Barrier shrink bags are thus an excellent packaging solution for protecting fresh meats from contamination and spoilage throughout the distribution channel. On the back of these factors, the global barrier shrink bags market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% by value, during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Request Sample Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5613

Key Takeaways of Barrier Shrink Bags Market Study

  1. As per FMI analysis, high barrier films are highly preferred for food packaging, and this segment is expected to create substantial incremental revenue opportunity during 2022-2027, as it ensures tear resistance of the packages and shelf life of the food product without spillage.
  2. The meat packaging segment is expected to hold a significant share of the barrier shrink bags market. This is attributable high moisture and oxygen barrier provided by these bags that ensures hygiene and longer life of meat products.
  3. Side sealed bags are expected to gain significant traction, on the back of high aroma barrier and high bi-directional shrinkage quality, which gives good presentation looks to the package.
  4. Higher thickness of barrier shrink bags provides extra resistance for bacteria and contamination. On the other side low thickness barrier shrink bags are easy to tear and give transparent presentation of the product. End users prefer 50 to 70 Micron thickness bags for food packaging.
  5. High abuse strength segment is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the barrier shrink bags market.
  6. North America is identified the leading market for barrier shrink bags at global level. However, expansion of food industries in Asian countries is expected to offer substantial opportunities for players in the barrier shrink bags market during the forecast period.

“Key players in the global barrier shrink bags market can gain significant profits by focusing on enhancing market presence in untapped and developing countries such as China and India, attributable to expansion of food industries and hygiene awareness in this region,” says an FMI analyst.

Barrier Shrink Bags Market Landscape

Manufacturers of barrier shrink bags face intense competition in the global market. As per FMI research, high growth of the barrier shrink bags market is expected in next ten years, attributable to cost-effectiveness and high performance functionality of barrier shrink bags. Some of the leading manufacturers of barrier shrink bags market are Bemis Company, Inc., Winpak Ltd, Kureha Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A, Schur Flexibles Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Flavorseal Llc., Flexopack S.A., Globus Group, BUERGOFOL GmbH, and Allfo Vakuumverpackungen Hans Bresele Kg. As per FMI’s market share analysis, Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Winpak Ltd, Kureha Corporation, and Coveris Holdings S.A are the top five companies holding an estimated market share of 15-16% in the global barrier shrink bags market.

Request TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5613

Barrier Shrink Bags Market by Category

By Barrier Type: 

  • High Barrier Shrink Bags
  • Ultra High Barrier Shrink Bags

By Application:

  • Meat
  • Seafood
  • Poultry
  • Cheese & Dairy Products
  • Other Foods

By Product Type:

  • Round Bottom Sealed
  • Straight Bottom Sealed
  • Side Sealed

By Material Type:

  • Polyethylene
  • Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
  • Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)
  • Polypropylene
  • Polyamide
  • Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
  • Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)
  • Others

By Thickness:

  • Up to 50 microns
  • 51 to 70 microns
  • 71 to 90 microns
  • 91 to 110 microns
  • Above 110 microns

By Abuse Strength:

  • High Abuse
  • Low Abuse

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Western Europe
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Ask Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5613

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Packaging

Digital Textile Printing Market- The global digital textile printing market is currently valued at around US$ 2.7 Bn, and is anticipated to progress at a phenomenal CAGR of 16.3% to reach US$ 8 Bn by the end of the year 2029.

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market- The global pharmaceutical packaging market is postulated till US$ 178.8 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2031.

Plastic Caps & Closures Market - The global plastic caps & closures market is estimated at US$ 44 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 61 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2029. 

About Us 

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us
Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers Dubai
United Arab Emirates

LinkedInTwitterBlogs 

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report : https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/barrier-shrink-bags-market

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Somalia: 'Dire And Grim’ Drought, Impacting More Than 7 Million
Accompanying Somalia’s newly-appointed drought envoy on his first field visit, the United Nations’ top humanitarian official for the Horn of Africa country warned on Tuesday of the devastating outlook for millions of affected Somalis, amidst heightened risks of famine... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 