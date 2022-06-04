Dermatology Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.0% During The Forecast Period 2016-2026 - FMI

Dermatology devices market is a billion dollars market accounting for a substantial proportion of healthcare expenditure globally. In a new report titled “Dermatology Devices Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026” Future Market Insights offers a 10-year forecast for the global dermatology devices market and provides insights on the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends likely to govern the global dermatology devices market during the forecast period (2016 – 2026). According to Future Market Insights analysis, the global dermatology devices market is expected to reach US$ 2,708.4 Mn in terms of revenue by 2016 end, witnessing a year-over-year growth of 6.2%.

Factors such as rising prevalence of skin problems including acne leading to scars, increasing obesity, and growing aesthetic awareness among people are likely to contribute to the revenue growth of the global dermatology devices market over the forecast period. Economic factors such as growing healthcare expenditure, increasing disposable income per capita, and rising government support in developed economies are expected to boost the growth of the global dermatology devices market over the forecast period.

Request for Report Sample @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1187

Segmentation highlights

The global dermatology devices market is segmented on the basis of Product Type (Lasers, RF Devices, Microdermabrasion Devices, Others); Application (Vascular Lesions, Tattoo Removal, Hair Removal, Wrinkle Removal, Scar Removal, Acne Removal, Others); and End User (Hospitals, Specialty Dermatology Clinics, Private Clinics).

The Lasers product type segment is projected to dominate the global dermatology devices market in terms of value over the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to hold a market value share of 46.5% by the end of 2016

The RF Devices product type segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global dermatology devices market

The Vascular Lesions application segment is expected to account for 18.2% revenue share of the global dermatology devices market by 2016 end

The Hair Removal application segment is expected to reach US$ 915.6 Mn by 2026 owing to increase in prevalence of polycystic ovarian syndrome in women

The Speciality Dermatology Clinics end user segment is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 2,005.3 Mn by 2026

The Private Clinics end user segment is expected to account for 30.3% revenue share of the global dermatology devices market by 2016 end

Speak to our Research Expert @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1187

Regional market projections

The global dermatology devices market is segmented into the seven key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, and MEA. The demand for non-invasive cosmetic correction procedures has been significantly high in the U.S. market in the recent years, making North America the most lucrative market globally. In addition to North America, demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures has been significantly growing in Western Europe and APEJ. Western Europe is expected to account for 20.3% revenue share of the global dermatology devices market by 2016 end.

Vendor insights

The global dermatology devices market report profiles some of the leading companies operating in the global dermatology devices market such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Cynosure Inc., Lumenis, Syneron Candela Ltd., Avita Medical Ltd., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Cutera, Lutronics Corporation, and Beijing Toplaser Technology Co. Ltd. Major market players are adopting different strategies such as product launches and acquisitions to maintain their market share. For instance, in November 2015, Lumenis acquired Pollogen to strengthen and expand its aesthetic products portfolio. Similarly, in May 2016, Alma Lasers launched Accent Prime that combines ultrasound and unipolar radio frequency technologies to provide enhanced body contouring and skin tightening treatments.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1187

Key Segment By Product Type

Lasers

Fractional

Diode

InfraRed

Alexandrite laser

Nd:YAG

Pulsed

Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP)

RF Devices

Microdermabrasion Devices

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Dermatology Clinics

Private Clinics

By Application

Vascular Lesions

Tattoo Removal

Hair Removal

Wrinkle Removal

Scar Removal

Acne Removal

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Dermatology Excimer Lasers Market - Laser treatment is gaining popularity for dermatological diseases and skin disorders treatment. Dermatology excimer laser is used for several skin disorders such as vitiligo, psoriasis, alopecia areata, atopic dermatitis folliculitis, allergic rhinitis, Lichen planus, Leukoderma, granuloma annulare and many other dermatological disorders.

Dermatology Cryosurgery Units Market - Dermatological cryosurgery units empowers the pulverization of a wide assortment of superficial skin problems. Cryosurgery is a negligibly intrusive procedure. Cryotherapy is the utilization of outrageous cold therapy to devastate abnormal or infected tissue.

Stress Tracking Devices Market - According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, stress tracking devices market is set to experience positive growth during the year 2021-2031. The global stress tracking devices is witnessing demand every year as stress become apparent each year.

Home Blood Testing Devices Market - Blood test is the most basic diagnostic method used to determine the malfunctioning of human bodily systems. Regular blood tests are easiest way of keeping track of one’s health. It is imperative to have regular blood tests for well-being in general and to make informed decisions about health in particular.

Bioartificial Renal Assist Devices Market - This Bioartificial Renal Assist Devices market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/dermatology-devices-market

© Scoop Media