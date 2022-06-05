Mucosal Atomization Devices Market Is Set To Expand At A CAGR Of 8% To Reach US$ 837.7 Million By The Year 2029 - FMI

A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the mucosal atomization devices market includes global industry analysis 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment 2022–2029. Mucosal atomization devices market was valued at ~US$ 490.2 Mn in 2022, and is expected to increase at a robust CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The demand growth is majorly driven by superior efficiency and painless drug delivery nature of mucosal atomization devices, according to the report.

The market is still young, and FMI’s analysis expects a considerable increase in penetration rate over the course of coming years, in line with the thriving trends, such as non-invasive treatments and needleless drug delivery systems.

Developed regional markets are expected to hold prominent market share in terms of value. The market in Asia Pacific is also expected to grow at a significant rate. North America is expected to account for leading revenue shares in the mucosal atomization devices over the foreseeable future, predominantly attributing to the technological advancements in the field of healthcare.

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2021 USD 460.4 Mn Market Value 2022 USD 490.2 Mn Market Value 2029 USD 837.7 Mn CAGR 2022-2029 8.0% Key Players The key players are Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Incorporated, Medica Holdings LLC., and DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC. Share of Top 5 Countries 59.1%

The rate of adoption of drug delivery devices has been envisaged to remain high in Europe, which is driving the region’s mucosal atomization devices market. On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant growth rate as a result of the increasing frequency of new and efficient medical device launches.

Mucosal Atomization Devices Market Segmentation

The global market of mucosal atomization devices has been segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end user and regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa

By product type, nasal atomization devices are expected to hold prominent value shares of the global mucosal atomization devices market. Nasal passage is the most common route of administration, hence, nasal atomization devices are expected to show significant growth in the mucosal atomization devices market.

On the basis of technology, gas propelled atomization devices are expected to hold a large revenue share in the mucosal atomization devices market. Most of the key players operating in mucosal atomization devices market, are manufacturing gas propelled mucosal atomization devices.

On the basis of end user, hospitals hold a significant share in the mucosal atomization devices market. The number of hospitals are increasing, especially in the developed regions, which is expected to increase the demand for mucosal atomization devices, increasing the growth of the mucosal atomization devices market.

Mucosal Atomization Devices Market: Vendor Insights

The report highlights some of the prominent market players, who have established themselves as leaders in the global mucosal atomization devices market. Some of the examples of key players in the global mucosal atomization devices market are Teleflex Incorporated, DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Cook Medical Incorporated, and Medica Holdings, LLC, Kurve Technology. There are only few key players in the mucosal atomization devices market.

Key players are majorly focusing on the development of new and technologically advanced mucosal atomization devices. Key players are also involved in acquisitions and collaborations, which can increase the growth of the mucosal atomization devices market.

