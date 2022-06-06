World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Polyisocyanurate Insulation Market To Reach US$ 19,030.6 Mn By The End Of 2028

Monday, 6 June 2022, 5:41 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

With changing global scenario in terms of energy saving initiatives, innovations and advancements in in insulation technology, the global polyisocyanurate insulation market is likely to undergo major changes major changes in the coming years. Growing building and construction industry is expected to create positive impact on the growth of polyisocyanurate insulation market.

Future Market Insights envisages that the demand for polyisocyanurate insulation is projected to expand at robust CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value during the forecast period, 2022-2028. Moreover, the valuation of polyisocyanurate insulation is forecast to reach US$ 19,030.6 Mn by the end of 2028, as per the report. Growing awareness and importance of energy saving is the key driver, positively impacting the growth of polyisocyanurate insulation market.

Rigid foam/board type insulation is expected to dominate the North America polyisocyanurate insulation market and spray type is likely to gain traction owing to its easy processability and application in wall assemblies. Growth in North America will mostly be driven by innovative product development and adoption of new regulations.

For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6164

Diverse Benefits Making Polyisocyanurate Insulation Popular in Commercial and Residential Construction Markets

Application of polyisocyanurate insulation includes cold storage warehouses, private offices, medical buildings, airports and other industries that requires insulation materials.

Consumers are increasingly adopting sources for energy-efficient outcomes and moving towards sustainability, further driving the adoption of polyisocyanurate insulation materials across industry verticals. Considered stable for a wide range of temperature, builders are increasingly using light weighted polyisocyanurate insulation materials for conventional roof and wall assemblies.

Most importantly, sales of polyisocyanurate insulation materials is significantly rising considering key environment friendly aspects such as being CFC, HCFC, HFC free blowing agent along with zero ozone depletion potential.

Polyisocyanurate insulation is used in over 70% of commercial and residential markets for both wall and roof applications. The construction industry is under immense pressure to achieve increasing levels of energy performance and minimize environmental impact associated with increased energy consumption.

Intensifying Demand for Efficient Cold Chain Operations to Fuel Polyisocyanurate Insulation Sales

Close to US$ 750 Bn worth of food being wasted or lost, each year is putting global trade agencies in a tough spot. Since, most of these losses stem from poor supply cold chain networks along with lack of trained personnel involved in storage and transportation, significant demand for refrigerated trucks and carriers with efficient insulation is anticipated to drive the polyisocyanurate insulation adoption.

Global trade associations and organizations are focusing on developing a robust global cold chain network through improved regulatory framework, encouraging investment in development of efficient cold chain networks, utilizing polyisocyanurate insulation material in the refrigerated freight services market.

Sales of Eco-Friendly, Energy Saving Polyisocyanurate Insulation Products Anticipated to Augment Through 2028

Recyclable and in accordance with new insulation standards, polyisocyanurate insulation possesses practically no global warming potential and zero ozone depletion potential, making it a widely used eco-friendly insulation material, with highly attractive growth prospects in the coming years. Moreover, an array of initiatives have been taken up by Governments, in a bid to reduce CO2 emissions.

Growing public awareness apropos of climate change has proliferated the need for renewable energy systems and energy waste reduction initiatives. This increasing public awareness has also resulted in immense opportunities for manufacturers to develop high-performance insulation products. 

Using polyisocyanurate insulation would contribute directly to the initiatives associated with energy conservation, eventually mitigating the effects of global warming.

Innovative product development to improve efficacy, expansion of production capacity to cater to the growing demand for polyisocyanurate insulation in niche applications, and other feasibility studies coupled with strengthening distribution network to maintain the adequate supply of polyisocyanurate insulation are some key strategies adopted by top players to solidify their positions in the market.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ 

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6164

Key Companies Profiled

  • BASF SE
  • DowDuPont Inc.
  • Owens Corning Insulating Systems, LLC
  • SAINT-GOBAIN
  • Kingspan Group plc
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Johns Manville Corporation
  • Stepan Company
  • IKO Industries Ltd.
  • Soprema Group
  • Knauf Insulation
  • Atlas Roofing Corporation
  • Rmax Operating LLC
  • GAF Materials Corporation
  • Carlisle SynTec Systems
  • Hunter Panels

Competitive Landscape

The global Polyisocyanurate Insulation industry is anticipated to be fairly consolidated and the key manufacturers are focusing on increasing their market footprint. The key strategy of these players is towards expanding their sales and manufacturing network across several regions. 

Key players are focusing on investing in research and development to develop technologies and innovative products and to expand applications of the product.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Fluoroboric Acid Market: The fluoroboric acid market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.12 Bn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 3 Bn by 2032.

Chloroacetophenone Market: The chloroacetophenone market is projected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 200 Mn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 341 Mn by 2032.

Formate Brines Market: The formate brines market is likely to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 861.15 Mn in 2032, from US$ 514.17 Mn in 2021, due to continuous research & development in this field by several manufacturers of oilfield chemicals.

Dimethyl Silicone Market: Global dimethyl silicone market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.55% to be valued at US$ 3.9 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us

Unit No: 1602-006 
Jumeirah Bay 2 
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A 
Jumeirah Lakes Towers 
Dubai 
United Arab Emirates
LinkedInTwitterBlogs
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Somalia: 'Dire And Grim’ Drought, Impacting More Than 7 Million
Accompanying Somalia’s newly-appointed drought envoy on his first field visit, the United Nations’ top humanitarian official for the Horn of Africa country warned on Tuesday of the devastating outlook for millions of affected Somalis, amidst heightened risks of famine... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>


Access Now: Elon Musk’s Twitter Buyout Must Not Come At The Expense Of Human Rights
Following today’s announcement that Elon Musk will acquire complete ownership of Twitter in a cash sale of around 44 billion USD, pending shareholder approval, Access Now urges Twitter’s Board, employees, and shareholders... More>>



UN: Biodiversity And Ecosystem Protection Highlighted On Mother Earth Day

Marking International Mother Earth Day, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid urged on Friday, for collective action to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 