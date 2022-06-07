Global Construction Anchors Market Is Anticipated To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 19.5 Bn By 2032

Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, the construction anchors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach a valuation of US$ 19.5 Bn by the end of 2032. The use of construction anchors is on the rise as engineers search for lightweight, corrosion-resistant methods of supporting engineered slopes and retaining walls.

The audience seating at outdoor venues also benefits from the use of anchors, as they provide a safe and secure way to keep people in their seats during an event. Anchors can also be used to fasten large objects in place, such as sculptures or signs.

Request for a sample@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14858

The market is witnessing growth due to the increasing demand for new build extensions and project investment in developing countries. The building construction segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global construction anchors market over the forecast period.

“Increasing residential construction activities in the development of smart cities, along with growing demand for construction anchors made from sustainable materials will augment the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By Application, retail sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. By product type, the metal segment is anticipated to dominate the market of construction anchors and is further expected to account for about 36.6% of the market share.

of the market share. By sales channel, the retail segment is projected to lead the construction anchors market and is further anticipated to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 2,033.5 Mn in between the forecast period.

Mn in between the forecast period. In terms of region, construction anchor sales in Europe are estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3%.

Construction Anchors Market Competitive Landscape

Among the industry's key players are Stanley Black & Decker, Inc, Hilti Corporation, Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc, EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Misumi Corporation, Ancon Limited, Fosroc Chemicals (India) Private Limited, Unika Co. Ltd, UNIQUE FASTENERS P. LTD , Yuyao City Xintai Hardware Co. Ltd, FIXDEX Fastening Technology, EMC Fasteners and Tools, Ningbo Londex Industrial Co. Ltd, HASM Co. Ltd and others.

Manufacturers are strategically collaborating with technology partners for long supply relations and to instigate a central control unit for different ADAS technologies.

For More Information or Customization Before Buying, Visit@

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14858

Summary

The research report analyses the market demand trend for the construction anchors. The global market is based on COVID-19 impact, macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background. As per Future Market Insights’ research scope, the construction anchors market report is studied and analyzed in the following segments such as by product type, application, sales channel & regions. The construction anchors market report gives us qualitative and quantitative information about the companies.

Explore wide-ranging Coverage of FMI’s Industrial Automation Market Insights Landscape:

Test and Measurement Equipment Market: The global test and measurement equipment market is predicted to witness a moderate CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market: The testing, inspection and certification market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

Industrial PC Market : During the assessment period, the global Industrial PC Market is expected to register a robust CAGR of 6%, from US$ 5 Bn in 2021 to US$ 9.4 Bn in 2032

Industrial Cybersecurity Market : The industrial cybersecurity market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2022 – 2032)

Fire Protection Systems for Industrial Cooking Market : Fire protection systems for industrial cooking market are slated to top US$ 4.8 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 5.9% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 7.2 Bn by 2029

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/construction-anchors-market

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

© Scoop Media