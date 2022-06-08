UN Expert On Transitional Justice To Visit The Republic Of Korea

GENEVA (7 June 2022) – The UN Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence, Fabian Salvioli, will carry out an official visit to the Republic of Korea from 8 to 15 June 2022.

The UN expert will examine the progress made in redressing the legacy of the serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law committed during the periods of colonial rule, war and authoritarianism in the country.

During the 20th century, South Korea experienced colonialism, armed conflict, occupation and nearly 40 years of authoritarian rule until a democratic transition in the late 1980s. During those years, serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law were committed including killings, torture, conflict related sexual violence, forced labour and arbitrary detention.

“My visit aims to learn about and evaluate the measures taken by the authorities in the Republic of Korea in the areas of truth, justice, reparation, memory and guarantees of non-recurrence - the pillars of my mandate - to address the serious violations of human rights and humanitarian law committed during those periods,” Salvioli said.

“During the visit, I will seek to have a broad view of the various initiatives taken, identify good practices, gaps and problems, and formulate recommendations in that regard.”

The expert will meet government officials, representatives of the legislature, members of the judiciary, security forces, the national human rights institution, civil society, victims’ groups, academics and representatives of the international community.

He is scheduled to visit Seoul, Gwangju, Daejeon, Seongam-dong and Ansan.

The expert will present his preliminary findings and recommendations at a press conference to be held on Wednesday 15 June, at 11h00 local time. The venue will be confirmed at a later stage. Access to the press conference will be limited exclusively to journalists.

The final report on the visit will be presented to the Human Rights Council in September 2023.

Mr. Fabian Salvioli (Argentina) was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in 2018 as the Special Rapporteur on the promotion of truth, justice, reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence. He is a human rights lawyer and professor. Fabián Salvioli is professor of International Law and Human Rights at the School of Law of the University of La Plata. He has lectured in many countries and universities across the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia. Mr. Salvioli has authored several books and articles on international human rights law. He was member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee between 2009 and 2016, and its President between 2015 and 2016. Mr. Salvioli served twice as member and three times as president of Ad-Hoc Arbitration Courts on Monetary Reparations, within the Friendly Settlement Mechanism of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. He received several honorary titles in recognition of his work in the fields of human rights and education.

