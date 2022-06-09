World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

‘Revitalize Our Seas’ UN Chief Urges On World Oceans Day

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 6:24 am
Press Release: UN News

Ensuring a healthy and productive ocean that serves the whole planet, is a “collective responsibility” that can only be fulfilled by working together, the UN chief told an celebratory event marking World Oceans Day on Wednesday.

In his message, Secretary-General António Guterres recalled that the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, are threatening the health of the ocean, “on which we all ultimately depend”.

“Last month, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) revealed that four key climate indicators broke new records in 2021: sea level rise, ocean heat, ocean acidification, and greenhouse gas concentrations,” he stated.

Undercutting the ocean

The ocean produces more than 50 per cent of the planet’s oxygen, is the main source of sustenance for more than a billion people, and provides work through its industries for some 40 million employees.

“Yet, ocean resources and biodiversity are being undermined by human activities”, he warned. 

He remined that more than one third of the world’s fish stocks are harvested at biologically unsustainable levels, a significant proportion of coral reefs have been destroyed, and coastal dead zones from land-based pollution are growing.

“Plastic pollution has reached the remotest islands and deepest ocean trenches,” Mr. Guterres said. 

‘Collective action’ needed 

To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate change, he flagged that “we urgently need collective action to revitalize the ocean.” 

“That means finding a new balance in our relationship with the marine environment…working together with nature, not against it, and building inclusive and diverse partnerships across regions, sectors, and communities to collaborate creatively on ocean solutions.”

Growing momentum

Fortunately, he continued, momentum around the world is growing in that direction.

Mr. Guterres recalled that last November, the UN climate conference in Glasgow (COP26) recognized the role of marine ecosystems in achieving the world’s climate goals. 

And in March, countries agreed to work together on a new treaty to end the plastic pollution that is threatening the marine environment. 

Meanwhile later this month, he said that the UN Ocean Conference in Portugal will focus on scaling up action, based on science and innovation to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 14 (SDG14), on life below the water.

Discussions in Lisbon will continue on a new agreement focussing on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction.

“On this World Oceans Day, I urge all those with a stake in ocean health to come together to revitalize our seas and oceans,” Mr. Guterres concluded.

A window to the sea

The day also unveiled the winners of the 2022 World Oceans Day Photo Competition.

The UN-hosted contest was curated by underwater photographer Ellen Cuylaerts and photos were selected by a jury comprised of Rathika Ramasamy, Sirachai Arunrugstichai and Y Zin Kim, each a world-renowned photographer or artist.

A winner and two finalists were selected from each of the following six categories: Above Water Seascapes; Coastal Communities; Underwater Sea Scapes; Nature Based Solutions & Ocean Discoveries; Ocean Critters; and Revitalization.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




Somalia: 'Dire And Grim’ Drought, Impacting More Than 7 Million
Accompanying Somalia’s newly-appointed drought envoy on his first field visit, the United Nations’ top humanitarian official for the Horn of Africa country warned on Tuesday of the devastating outlook for millions of affected Somalis, amidst heightened risks of famine... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>



UN: Horn Of Africa Braces For ‘Explosion Of Child Deaths’ As Hunger Crisis Deepens
An “explosion of child deaths” is likely and imminent in the Horn of Africa unless the international community takes immediate action to prevent a new hunger disaster, UN humanitarians warned on Tuesday... More>>


UNFCCC: Bonn Climate Change Conference To Lay Groundwork For Success At COP27
This year’s Bonn annual UN Climate Change Conference kicked off today, designed to lay the groundwork for success at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 