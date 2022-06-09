World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Australia’s Fastest Growing Circular Fashion Business Increases Revenue By 200% Year On Year

Thursday, 9 June 2022, 7:24 pm
Press Release: Azura Fashion Group

Announces Funding Campaign For New Pre-loved Arm

Australian fashion tech business Azura Fashion Group has announced a crowdfunding campaign with Birchal to raise capital for further global expansion.

The company has grown over 200% every year since its inception in 2019, and the capital will fuel fresh new circular fashion initiatives for the business. Azura has recently captured more of the worldwide market with exclusive partnerships with Farfetch, Net-a-Porter, Vestiaire Collective and leading Australian retailer, The ICONIC.

Azura Fashion Group already provides one of the world’s largest ‘pre-loved’ fashion catalogues to global retailers and currently delivers over 1,200 luxury brands to consumers, (40% of which are ‘pre-loved’ fashion). The latest funding will also fund a new global rental and buy back business with some of fashion's biggest names.

Sam Wood, CEO of Azura Consulting says, “We are thrilled to be growing circular fashion with our latest crowd-sourced funding round. Circularity is built into our DNA at Azura, and we want to make it easier for any brand to enter the circular economy.”

With Azura, fashion brands can be on an online marketplace around the world in 24 hours. We get them listed, enable sales, logistics and handle returns. Brands and fashion suppliers love it as it's super simple and we minimise wastage and landfill. Even garments that can't be sold are donated to charity.

Customers love it because they can access luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Dolce Gabbana for a fraction of full retail price. And we have one of the world’s largest preloved fashion catalogues that feeds into our network of global marketplaces with a combined 100+ million customer base,”

Azura Fashion Group’s mission is to drive the circular economy globally and be the most valuable player in this space for the world's most loved brands. With the next round of capital raise, Azura will become a major facilitator in the growth of the circular fashion economy. Azura’s aim is to:

Bring the circular economy to more marketplaces, reducing wastage and enabling products to be reborn and reloved

Develop more direct to customer offerings enabling user to sell their garments back into the circular economy

Source more quality luxury product from brands

Continue to grow their brand and marketing efforts in their major markets

Grow our sales in Asia and the US

Strengthen their balance sheet

Azura’s omnichannel tech-based system allows brands, retailers, and consumers to sell end-of-line and off-season products, recycle returns as 'pre-loved,' resell pre-loved fashion items, rent out clothing items and buy back products from customers. All returns are quality assured and recycled through its global logistics network. Azura's global logistics network, with warehouses in AU, UK, US, NL and IT, ensures all returns received are quality assured and re-listed as 'preloved' effectively recycling them back through the sales process.

Globally, the second-hand market is projected to double in the next five years, reaching $77 billion. Resale platforms and online marketplaces are the driving force behind this growth, expected to grow 11 times faster than the broader retail clothing sector. Through the pandemic, consumer perspectives have shifted, with 1 in 3 consumers caring more about wearing sustainable apparel than before the pandemic and 51% of consumers more opposed to eco waste. Younger generations are becoming more invested in the circular fashion movement and are powering the rise of secondhand clothing.

Azura Fashion Group is leading the social movement against waste and landfill in the fashion industry.

For more information visit: https://www.birchal.com/company/azurafashiongroup

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Azura Fashion Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




Somalia: 'Dire And Grim’ Drought, Impacting More Than 7 Million
Accompanying Somalia’s newly-appointed drought envoy on his first field visit, the United Nations’ top humanitarian official for the Horn of Africa country warned on Tuesday of the devastating outlook for millions of affected Somalis, amidst heightened risks of famine... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>



UN: Horn Of Africa Braces For ‘Explosion Of Child Deaths’ As Hunger Crisis Deepens
An “explosion of child deaths” is likely and imminent in the Horn of Africa unless the international community takes immediate action to prevent a new hunger disaster, UN humanitarians warned on Tuesday... More>>


UNFCCC: Bonn Climate Change Conference To Lay Groundwork For Success At COP27
This year’s Bonn annual UN Climate Change Conference kicked off today, designed to lay the groundwork for success at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 