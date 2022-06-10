World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Turkey Leads The World With Its 85% Mobile Banking Adoption Rate

Friday, 10 June 2022, 5:45 am
Press Release: Psychic Ventures Ltd

Mobile banking adoption is on the ascendency globally. Some nations, Turkey, for instance, have been quick to adopt it compared to others. According to a TradingPlatforms.com’s analysis, Turkey's 85% mobile banking adoption rate is the highest globally. The site made the conclusions by analyzing data from a Global Consumer Survey.

According to TradingPlatforms' finance expert Edith Reads, two major factors are propelling the country's adoption of mobile banking. She had this to say while commenting on the findings:

"Turkey owes this meteoritic rise in mobile banking to its youthful population and elaborate communication infrastructure. About 40% of its citizens are under 25 and ready adopters of fintech products. Moreover, the county's 95% mobile phone penetration is the perfect backdrop for the thriving of such services."

Turkey has witnessed a 10-fold increase in the value of mobile banking transactions between 2016 and 2020. Starting at 330B Turkish lira (TL) in 2016, this figure surged to about 3.1T TL. This figure will jump further buoyed by the growing adoption of e-commerce and cashless payments.

What's the global mobile banking adoption outlook?

Nigeria, South Korea, and Brazil follow Turkey's mobile banking adoption rates. The African economic powerhouse has 82% of its population using the service. Meanwhile, South Korea and Brazil tie at 76% adoption.

Africa reported significant mobile phone usage over the PC or laptops for the service. For example, about 50% of Nigerian respondents indicated that they use their phones for their banking transactions. The affordability of phones over PCs and laptops explains why many favor the former in Africa.

The U.S.(58% adoption) and the UK (65%) returned relatively low levels of mobile banking adoption. The same situation obtains on the online banking front. While only 46% of the former favor banking via the internet, 47% of the latter do so too.

The full story and statistics can be found here: Turkey leads the world with its 85% Mobile banking adoption rate

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Psychic Ventures Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 




Somalia: 'Dire And Grim’ Drought, Impacting More Than 7 Million
Accompanying Somalia’s newly-appointed drought envoy on his first field visit, the United Nations’ top humanitarian official for the Horn of Africa country warned on Tuesday of the devastating outlook for millions of affected Somalis, amidst heightened risks of famine... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>



Niue: Continues Relations With The People’s Republic Of China
Niue’s Premier of Niue, Hon. Dalton Tagelagi spoke with His Excellency State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi as part of a meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs from across the Pacific region... More>>



UN: Horn Of Africa Braces For ‘Explosion Of Child Deaths’ As Hunger Crisis Deepens
An “explosion of child deaths” is likely and imminent in the Horn of Africa unless the international community takes immediate action to prevent a new hunger disaster, UN humanitarians warned on Tuesday... More>>


UNFCCC: Bonn Climate Change Conference To Lay Groundwork For Success At COP27
This year’s Bonn annual UN Climate Change Conference kicked off today, designed to lay the groundwork for success at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 