UN Women’s Rights Committee To Review Portugal, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Namibia, UAE, Morocco, Mongolia And Bolivia

GENEVA (10 June 2022) - The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) will hold its upcoming session from 13 June to 1 July, during which it will review Portugal, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Namibia, United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Mongolia and the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

The above eight countries are among the 189 States parties to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 23 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Convention.

CEDAW, which has received the respective country reports and also submissions from non-governmental organizations, will hold public meetings to review the situation of women’s rights and gender equality in the eight countries on the following dates in Geneva time:

Portugal: 14 June (10:00 - 13:00); 15 June (10:00 - 12:00)

Türkiye: 14 June (15:00 - 18:00); 15 June (15:00 - 17:00)

Azerbaijan: 16 June (10:00 - 13:00; 15:00 - 17:00)

Namibia: 17 June (10:00 - 13:00; 15:00 - 17:00)

United Arab Emirates: 21 June (10:00 - 13:00); 22 June (10:00 - 12:00)

Morocco: 21 June (15:00 - 18:00); 22 June (15:00 - 17:00)

Mongolia: 23 June (10:00 - 12:00); 24 June (10:00 - 12:00)

Bolivia: 23 June (15:00 - 18:00); 24 June (15:00 - 17:00)

The above reviews will be held in Room XXIII, E-Building, Palais des Nations, Geneva, and broadcast live on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and the full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.

The Committee will hold a press conference on July 4 to present its findings. Further details will be announced in due course.

