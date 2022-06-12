Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market Booming Worldwide With CAGR Of 5.1% Between 2022-2031

Global demand in the molded fiber pulp packaging market is estimated to register year-on-year (YoY) growth of 4.4% in 2021, reaching a total volume of 3 Mn Tons. The global sales of molded fiber pulp packaging are expected to grow by 4.8% in 2021 surpassing US$ 7.7 Bn. The overall ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) remains positive at 5.1%.

The need for environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging has led to the development of molded fiber pulp packaging materials. Molded fiber materials are made from recycled materials such as newspaper or cardboard. Molded fiber/pulp packaging can be classified into four types based on the mold used in the manufacturing process, the thickness and application of the packaging, transfer molding, thick-walled, machining, and thermoforming.

The transfer mold type is used for packaging electronic consumer goods and for egg trays and cartons. The thick wall type is used for packaging heavy and fragile items. Processed types are custom molded fibers/pulps with special additives or slurry components.

In its new research study named “molded fiber pulp packaging Market,” FMI has provided crucial insights and produced a revised forecast analysis on the market. The research begins with an introduction of the industrial environment, followed by an examination of market size, by-products, geographies, application forecasts, and vendor and company competition. The study examines market share, demand, growth patterns, and forecasts for the next few years

The disruption in supply chains during the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant restrictions have negatively impacted sales. Expansion of the food & beverage industry and the rising demand for consumer goods will generate ample growth opportunities to manufacturers in the near future.

Key Takeaways from Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market

Trays are estimated to hold more than 34% of the market share by 2031, owing to wide scope of applications and superior durability. In North America, the U.S. has emerged as a mature market owing to the presence of major food & beverage manufacturers. It will register incremental opportunity of US$ 774.1 Mn. Transfer molded pulp products are expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%. This pulp type offers manufacturers a better recyclable and responsible alternative to plastic. China leads Asia Pacific excluding Japan and is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn in 2031. The U.K. will dominate Europe, surpassing Germany to reach 21% of the value share by 2031. Growth in the U.K. will be supported by investments in research, and positive prospects for imports.

“The global molded fiber pulp packaging market is driven by surge in demand for sustainable packaging solutions with protective packaging characteristics. These solutions also are considered ideal for logistics and transport,” says an FMI analyst.

Stringent Regulations Will Support Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Sales

As concerns regarding packaging waste continue to soar, regulatory bodies have implemented stringent measures to curb the use of single-use plastic. This has proven to be a boon for the molded fiber packaging industry.

Manufacturers are discouraging the use of foam (EPS) in a variety of food and food service packaging services. Nearly a dozen U.S. cities including Washington DC, Seattle, and New York, have banned or taxed the use of polystyrene single-use products.

Thus, the molded pulp packaging industry is projected to have robust growth in these markets as regulatory bodies continue to discourage single-use plastics.

Who is Winning?

Leading players in the molded fiber pulp packaging market are largely focused on production development and capacity expansion strategies. Key players contribute approximately 20-30% of the global market.

Top players include but are not limited to Huhtamaki Oyj., Pactiv LLC, Brodrene Hartmann A/S, Henry Molded Products, Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., UPF Technologies, Inc., ProtoPak Engineering Corporation and Celluloses De La Loire are the top players operating in the Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging market..

Molded Fiber Pulp Packaging Market by Category

By Product Type:

Trays

Drink Carriers

Boxes

End Caps

Plates

Bowls

Cups

Clamshell Containers

By Molded Pulp Type:

Thick wall

Transfer Molded

Thermoformed Fiber

Processed Pulp

By Application:

Primary Packaging

Secondary Packaging

Edge Protectors

By End Use:

Consumer Durables

Food & Beverage

Wine Packaging

Fruit Packaging

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

MEA

Japan

