World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Veneer Sheets Market Future Outlook By 2031 | Top Players GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LTD., Sauers & Company Veneers

Sunday, 12 June 2022, 6:35 am
Press Release: Future Market Insights

Steady growth registered by the veneer sheets market is attributable to consistently rising demand from commercial and residential construction. In a new study, FMI has forecast the market to reach US$ 33.37 Bn by 2021. 

Growth forecasts continue to stay positive, albeit moderate because some of the established markets have been reaching maturity. For instance, despite recovery post COVID-19 in 2020, Europe will continue exhibiting moderate growth through the forecast period.

Veneer is a very thin coating used on the surface of the solid material. Veneer sheets are often glued to a solid material so that an otherwise dull piece of furniture can be made to appear elegant in a cost-effective manner. Moreover, applying a layer of veneer increases the durability of furniture, which makes veneer sheets highly sought-after in the construction sector.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4152 

As per FMI analysis, the global veneer sheets market is projected to reach a market value of US$ 41,163 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period of 2021-2031. Although the market for veneer sheets is projected to rise consistently. 

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a major impact on short-term demand pattern. COVID-19 pandemic also has compelled manufacturers to revisit strategies adopted for expansion to ensure steady growth in the near future.

Also, delays caused in building projects and manufacturing process have contributed to a decline in demand for sheets of veneer. Nonetheless, with economies returning to normalcy post extended lockdown period, sales of veneer sheets are expected to pick up, especially in the residential sector, which has also been identified as leading end-use in the report. FMI has predicted it to account for nearly 65.5% of the market in 2021.

Key Takeaways from Veneer Sheets Market Study

  • Veneer sheet market will pick up pace post decline registered in 2020. FMI has projected the market to record 1.5% Y-o-Y growth in 2021
  • The U.S. will continue leading the market in North America, accounting for 80.9% share in 2021
  • The U.K. is projected to record growth at 1.0% in 2021
  • Germany and France will remain key markets for veneer sheets in Europe
  • Germany and France will continue exhibiting high demand, with Germany forecast to remain dominant in Europe through 2031
  • Japan and South Korea to remain lucrative markets in East Asia. Among these countries, South Korea will exhibit high growth over the forecast period

“Product differentiation is one of the key strategies adopted by the market players. They are focusing on introducing a wide range of veneer sheets, designed keeping in mind specific applications as per consumer requirement,” said a lead FMI analyst.

Feel Free to Ask your Queries @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-4152

Veneer Sheets Market: Participant Insights                                                    

Some of the leading companies operating in veneer sheets market are GREENLAM INDUSTRIES LTD., Sauers & Company Veneers, Oakwood Veneer Company, Veneer Technologies, Inc, FormWood Industries, Inc., Turakhia Overseas Pvt. Ltd., CEDAN INDUSTRIES, CENTURYPLY, Ltd,   Herzog Veneers, Inc., Ltd, SR Wood, Ltd, Pearlman Veneers and Flexible Materials Incorporated. 

These companies are focusing on strengthening their product portfolio and expanding their market footprint through acquisition of smaller companies in the market.

Key Segments

Product Type

  • Paper-Backed
  • Wood-Backed
  • Phenolic-Backed
  • Laid-Up
  • Others

End Use

  • Commercial
  • Residential

To Know More about Veneer Sheets Market

A new market research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the global Veneer Sheets market report offers in-depth insights into the market demand trends and assessment of opportunities during the forecast period. 

The report analyses the Veneer Sheets market through three different segments- product type, end-use, and region. The Veneer Sheets report also offers detailed analysis of pricing analysis by different product types demand across various end-use industries, and patent analysis in the market.

Ask for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-4152

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Domain

Epoxy Encapsulation Material Market: The demand in the global epoxy encapsulation material market is expected to exhibit growth at robust CAGR of 6% to 7% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Sodium Dichloroisocyanurate Market: The sodium dichloroisocyanurate market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. It is expected that the sodium dichloroisocyanurate market share is likely to go up from US$ 632 Mn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032.

Hydroxyproline Market: The hydroxyproline market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The global hydroxyproline market value is expected to go up from US$ 66.1 Mn in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 119.1 Mn by 2032.

Silicon Germanium Material Market: The global silicon germanium material is expected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 4.5 Bn by 2022, expanding at a remarkable CAGR of around 12% to 13% during the forecast period 2022-2032. 

Solar Encapsulation Materials Market: The global solar encapsulation materials market is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 3 Bn by 2022.

About FMI

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Unit No: 1602-006
Jumeirah Bay 2
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A
Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
LinkedInTwitterBlogs
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

© Scoop Media

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services

Future Market Insights is the premier provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and has its global delivery center in India. In addition to these, FMI also carries out business development and client engagement through its US and UK offices.

Contact Future Market Insights

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Five Countries Elected To Serve On UN Security Council
Five countries have been elected to serve as non-permanent members of the UN Security Council following a vote in the General Assembly on Thursday. Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland... More>>



Somalia: 'Dire And Grim’ Drought, Impacting More Than 7 Million
Accompanying Somalia’s newly-appointed drought envoy on his first field visit, the United Nations’ top humanitarian official for the Horn of Africa country warned on Tuesday of the devastating outlook for millions of affected Somalis, amidst heightened risks of famine... More>>


UN News: Monkeypox Transmission May Have Gone Undetected ‘For Some Time’
Thirty non-endemic countries have reported more than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday...
More>>


UN: Horn Of Africa Braces For ‘Explosion Of Child Deaths’ As Hunger Crisis Deepens
An “explosion of child deaths” is likely and imminent in the Horn of Africa unless the international community takes immediate action to prevent a new hunger disaster, UN humanitarians warned on Tuesday... More>>


UNFCCC: Bonn Climate Change Conference To Lay Groundwork For Success At COP27
This year’s Bonn annual UN Climate Change Conference kicked off today, designed to lay the groundwork for success at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt... More>>


Saudi Arabia: Death Penalty Against Juvenile Offender Amounts To Arbitrary Deprivation Of Life, Say UN Experts
UN human rights experts* today called on the Government of Saudi Arabia to immediately release Abdullah al-Howaiti and quash the death penalty against him for crimes he allegedly committed as a child... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 