Appendage Management Market Is Set To Expand At A CAGR Of 6.6% To Reach US$ 352.5 Million During 2022-2028

The global appendage management market is slated to record a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The market expansion can be primarily ascribed to high morbidity and mortality rates related with atrial fibrillation, considering the incidence of embolic events such as stroke. The requirement of treatment alternatives for appendage management as well as to cure atrial fibrillation is therefore very high.

“Market players are conducting training sessions and conferences in institutes and hospitals to educate practitioners and surgeons with the novel product and enhanced technology left atrial appendage closure devices in the global market.” says an FMI analyst.

Appendage Management Market – Key Highlights

North America to remain the frontrunner among other regions as a result of the regions high and advanced healthcare facilities.

Hospitals segment is anticipated to drive the demand for appendage management market.

The epicardial LAA closure devices is projected to reflect high growth pace owing to its ability to refute the requirement of instilling a permanent device.

Request for Report Sample @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7752

Data Points Market Insights Market Value 2022 USD 239.7 Mn Forecasted Global Market Value (2028) USD 352.5 Mn Market Growth Rate 2022-2028 6.6% Top 5 Countries % Share 56.4% Key Players Boston Scientific Corporation, AtriCure, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Cardia, Inc., Medtronic plc, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), SentreHEART, Inc., Lifetech Scientific Co., Ltd, Occlutech International AB, Johnson & Johnson. Company

Appendage Management Market – Drivers

Rising government initiatives to increase public awareness regarding cardiovascular ailments has further amplified growth in this market.

Increasing occurrence of atrial fibrillation amid the geriatric populace, and augmented technological progressions has boosted growth in the market .

Decreased risk of atrial fibrillation and stroke upon usage of left atrial appendage closure device to complement market expansion.

Appendage Management Market – Restraints

Stringent government regulations and rules related to the devices approval might hamper the market growth.

Use of drugs such as anticoagulant drugs induces side effects that can be lethal, this hindering the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The growing cases of COVID-19 is ensuing in growing demand for appendage management to ween patients off of anticoagulation as well as remove the requirement for steady clinic or hospital calls for INR testing utilized to keep up the drug at therapeutic levels. This is assisting the market to foresee a progressive expansion in the crisis.

Speak to our Research Expert @

Competitive Landscape

Major companies identified in the global appendage management market are AtriCure, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., LifeTech Scientific Co., Ltd, Cardia, Inc., Medtronic plc., Occlutech International AB and SentreHEART, Inc. The key players of appendage management are centering on acquisitions & mergers to expand their product portfolio. Launch of innovative and new products is additionally a strategy trailed by the players which is working in their favor.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the appendage management market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of Product (epicardial LAA closure devices and endocardial LAA closure devices), end-use (catheterization laboratories and hospitals), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Appendage management market by Category

By Product Type

Epicardial LAA Closure Devices

Endocardial LAA Closure Device

By End User

Hospitals

Cath Labs

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/7752

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Automotive Domain

Atrial Appendage Occluder Market - Atrial appendage, better described as left atrial appendage (LAA) is an ear shaped pouch present in the top left chamber of the human heart (Left Atrium). The functional significance of this structure is unknown.

Radiotherapy Motion Management Market - This Radiotherapy Motion Management market study offers a comprehensive analysis of the business models, key strategies, and respective market shares of some of the most prominent players in this landscape.

Bruxism Management Market - The global bruxism management market is anticipated to grow at a fast pace by reaching US$ 5.3 Billion in 2022. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is likely to be valued at US$ 10.1 Billion in 2032 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Opioid Withdrawal Management Market - Opioid withdrawal management, is the treatment with drugs to manage and reduce the intensity of bio physiological withdrawal symptoms associated with dependence or addiction to opioids and to reduce the chances of relapse.

Veterinary Palliative Care Management Market - Veterinary Palliative Care refers to the effective treatment of pain and management of provisions for comfort care, most often for animals in their geriatric phase.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/appendage-management-market

© Scoop Media