Where Are The Best Places To Buy Land In Texas?

Rocket Mortgage evaluated U.S. Census Bureau data to determine the 15 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. To qualify, a city must have 50,000 citizens or more and the quickest 10-year growth rate. Six of the 15 cities are in Texas.

Here are some of the best places to buy land in the Lone-Star State:

Frisco

Frisco, one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities, is only 30 minutes from Dallas. The city is recognized for family activities, sports, bicycling, food, and nightlife.

Frisco grew 71% in 10 years. Some of the city's development is due to commuters from Fort Worth. IBM, Oracle, and AmTrust are included. Zillow data reveals prices on land for sale have risen significantly since 2012 and over 28% in the last year. $554,986 is the median house value.

New Braunfels

New Braunfels is between San Antonio and Austin. The German-influenced community has a charming old downtown. The city is also home to Schlitterbahn, the world's largest water park. Residents enjoy gorgeous parks, biking routes, and a natural bridge cavern.

The city's population will reach 90,403 in 2020, up 56.6% in ten years. New Braunfels housing prices have risen 23% since 2020 as more individuals move there. $350,000 is the median house price.

McKinney

McKinney, Frisco's neighbor, has grown owing to Raytheon and Southwest Airlines. Golf, art, theater, and cultural events give the old city a diverse feel. Housing demand is over the roof, resulting in a 30% rise in housing prices since 2020. This growth is partly attributable to McKinney's reputation as a desirable area for first-time homeowners. $442,427 is the median house price.

Cedar Park

Cedar Park, Texas has 1,000 city-owned acres of parks. Cedar Park and Austin have several IT and industrial employers. The city is near a sports complex with two NHL and one NBA franchise. Low crime, affordability, and tax rates boost the city's attractiveness.

Just17 miles from Austin, Cedar Park attracts professional talent, resulting in a vibrant community with a typical age of 34.74 and a median family income of $103,000. Nearly 50% of locals hold a bachelor's degree.

Conroe

Conroe, Texas, 40 miles north of Houston, is called the "ideal combination of starry nights and metropolitan lights." Conroe is a major city in the Woodlands and Sugar Land metro with many outdoor play and recreation places and breweries.

The city's population has grown 74.5 percent since 2010 to 91,079 people. The typical household income is $60,343, while property prices are up 19% over last year, at $285,589.

Round Rock

Round Rock is a 15-mile suburb of Austin. Dell and Emerson provide citizens with top-notch job options. Red Rock's close-knit community hosts rodeos, concerts, and holiday-themed celebrations.

With a 33.3% population increase in ten years, Round Rock's secret is out. Local homes sell in 10 days after being listed. The average house price is $482,190, up 51% year-over-year.

Texas Real Estate Honorable Mentions

Though these cities aren't the fastest-growing, According to census statistics, they've had constant growth and continue to draw new inhabitants and have land for sale.

Austin

Austin ranked 19th on Realtor.com's 50 Hottest Zip Codes for 2021. This "strange" city boasts a vibrant music and entertainment scene and a strong employment market. Young professionals looking for a city with vitality would love it. The average home costs $601,000, up 41% from last year.

Houston

Houston is a popular vacation location and home. Residents and tourists may visit NASA's mission control at the Space Center, fine art museums, or an Astros game. Houston's various neighborhoods have just as much variety as the city's activities. Average home prices are $235,559, up 17% year-over-year.

Dallas

This vast city has about 1.3 million residents and makes up nearly half of Dallas Fort Worth. Dallas, known for its culture and art, has nine Fortune 500 firms. The Average Dallas house price is $282,000, up 19% from last year, according to Zillow.

Dallas Fort Worth, formerly a cowboy trade center, offers inexpensive Texas real estate. Local houses average $271,547, $10,000 less than Dallas. Two-times-daily cattle drives, the world's largest honky-tonk, and Sundance Square are local attractions.

These four metros make up the core of Texas and have contributed to the rise of all the fastest-growing suburbs.

