World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New UN Guide Aims To Tackle Growing Problem Of Elder Abuse

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 6:41 am
Press Release: UN News

Every year, one in six people aged 60 years and older experience some form of abuse – a trend that is expected to continue with rapid population ageing in many countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

The UN agency and partners are highlighting the issue in the context of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, observed annually on 15 June, and have issued a publication outlining five key priorities for response.

Elder abuse is a violation of human rights. It includes physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse, but also financial and material abuse, abandonment, neglect, and serious loss of dignity and respect.

“Abuse of older people is an injustice, which can have serious consequences, including premature mortality, physical injuries, depression, cognitive decline and poverty,” said Etienne Krug, Director of WHO’s Department of Social Determinants of Health.

An ageing planet

The global population is greying as the number of people aged 60 and above will more than double in the coming decades, rising from 900 million in 2015 to around two billion in 2050.

Like many other forms of violence, elder abuse has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO said. Furthermore, two in three staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities admitted to committing abuse over the past year.

Despite the growing issue, abuse of older persons remains largely absent from the global health agenda, the agency said.

Combat ageism

The new guide calls for tackling elder abuse as part of the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing, which runs through 2030 and is aligned with the last 10 years of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Combatting ageism is a top priority as it is a major reason why abuse of older people receives scant attention, while more and better data is needed to raise awareness of the problem.

Countries must also develop and scale up cost-effective solutions to stop abuse, and to make the “investment case” on how addressing the issue is money well spent. Relatedly, more funds are needed to tackle the problem.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



UN: Hunger In Latin America: Whole Continent Is On The Move, Warns WFP
Ever greater numbers of vulnerable people are risking their lives on dangerous migration routes in Latin America, forced to move by the global food security crisis... More>>


Survival International: Thousands Of Maasai Flee Into The Bush After Dozens Shot & Detained Following Evictions
Thousands of Maasai people have fled their homes and escaped into the bush following a brutal police crackdown on protests against government attempts to evict them... More>>


UN: China Must Address Grave Human Rights Concerns And Enable Credible International Investigation
Ahead of the 50th session of the Human Rights Council, a group of UN experts* today urged the Government of China to cooperate fully with the UN human rights system and grant unhindered access to independent experts...
More>>


WWF: Assessing The Environmental Impacts Of The War In Ukraine
Since 24 February 2022, the war in Ukraine has caused untold human suffering. It has also brought unprecedented and long-lasting challenges to the environment... More>>

UN: Horn Of Africa Braces For ‘Explosion Of Child Deaths’ As Hunger Crisis Deepens
An “explosion of child deaths” is likely and imminent in the Horn of Africa unless the international community takes immediate action to prevent a new hunger disaster, UN humanitarians warned on Tuesday... More>>


UNFCCC: Bonn Climate Change Conference To Lay Groundwork For Success At COP27
This year’s Bonn annual UN Climate Change Conference kicked off today, designed to lay the groundwork for success at COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 