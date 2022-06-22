World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Pacific Green Reaches Financial Close For GBP28.25 Million Of Funding For Richborough Energy Park Battery Development

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 6:32 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

DOVER, DE, June 21, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Pacific Green", (OTCQB:PGTK)) announces that it has reached financial close ("Financial Close") for GBP28.25 million (US$34.90 million) of senior debt for the Company's 99.98 MW battery energy storage system ("BESS") at Richborough Energy Park.

The senior debt, in conjunction with the equity investment by Green Power Reserves Limited, will provide the Company with the funding to bring the battery park to commercial operations in June 2023.

The senior debt facility agreement is entered into with Close Leasing Limited ("CLL"), pursuant to which CLL will provide a development loan to fund the construction, which will be utilized in stages following the expenditure of the equity investment. The development loan will then be refinanced into a 10 year amortized term loan upon the start of commercial operations.

Scott Poulter, Pacific Green's Chief Executive, commented: "Reaching Financial Close is a big milestone in Pacific Green's transition into the world's leading vertical energy developer. This development has proven itself through the rigorous due diligence process and requirements of project finance, providing a template for Pacific Green to scale rapidly."

James Sutcliffe, Managing Director of Close Brothers Leasing's Energy team remarked: "We are thrilled to participate in this groundbreaking project finance scheme on one of the UK's largest battery energy storage systems, we look forward to working with Pacific Green on this project and the rest of their 1.1 GW UK pipeline."

Scott added: "Bankable projects such as Richborough Energy Park are the cornerstone of Pacific Green's "ODCO2 Energy Development Platform", which specializes in developing and operating optimized, turnkey renewable energy and storage parks across their entire lifecycle."

CLL is a market leader in providing specialist, structured finance solutions ranging in value from GBP250,000 to GBP50 million, particularly working with select, strategic partners to offer finance solutions in the renewable energy sector. CLL is part of Close Brothers Group plc.

About Pacific Green Technologies, Inc.

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc. is focused on addressing the world's need for cleaner and more sustainable energy. The Company offers BESS, Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) and Photovoltaic (PV) energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions. For more information, visit Pacific Green's website: www.pacificgreentechnologies.com

About Close Brothers Group plc.

Close Brothers Group plc. is a leading UK merchant banking group, providing lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. CBG employs over 3,700 people, principally in the UK. CBG is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LON: CBG) and is a member of the FTSE 250.

