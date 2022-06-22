Beverage Cartoners Market Is Expected To Reach Value Almost Of 898.9 Mn By Forecasts 2022-2027

The global beverage cartoners market is estimated at US$ 707.7 Mn in 2022, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% to reach a valuation of US$ 898.9 Mn by 2027.

In terms of revenue, the global beverage cartoners market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report. The European beverage cartoners market is expected to remain in the leading position during the forecast period.

Beverage cartoners are multi-functional machines that create cartons from flat blanks; secures carton by slots and pre-cut tabs and lastly seals them by adhesives or heat. Beverage cartoners are an integration of various machines into a single unit. The output performance of these machines is usually measured in terms of production capacity, that is, the number of packages created per hour. Beverage cartoners are reliable, simple, and require a single person to operate.

These machines are highly efficient, ensuring low operating costs. Beverage cartoners provide excellent protection against environmental factors to the packaged products, and their high efficiency helps to reduce delivery time of products, thereby increasing the production capacity.

In the report, FMI suggests that the brick carton machine segment is expected to play a key role in the growth of the beverage cartoners market during the forecast period. Beverage cartoners are expected to witness significant growth in many emerging countries owing to the rise of demand for aseptic packaging.

Brick carton machines are used in the packaging of various types of beverages ranging from fruits juices to ready-to-drink tea & coffee. The research also suggests that the brick carton machine segment is anticipated to be one of the highest contributors to the growth of the beverage cartoners.

Gable top machines are anticipated to witness the highest growth in the beverage cartoners market during the forecast period. The growth is mainly attributed to the contributions of countries like Germany and UK in the European region.

In North America, beverage cartoners market has been estimated to have high growth potential, considering that most of the manufacturing sector has been captured by gable top machines segment of beverage cartoners. Manufacturer are adopting beverage cartoners as it reduces the labour cost and increases efficiency. Germany is expected to be at the forefront, spearheading the growth of the European beverage cartoners market during the forecast period.

According to the research by FMI, beverage cartoners market has witnessed rapid growth in the past couple of decades and steadily rose to over-capacity of production in Germany and the UK. Germany’s annual beverage cartoners market yield and production enables it to tower over other European countries.

Some of the key drivers for the growth of the global beverage cartoners market include growing demand in end-use applications such as fruit juices, dairy products, and ready-to-drink tea & coffee, etc. Though beverage cartoners are more expensive machines, they are more reliable.

The key focus of companies involved in the manufacturing of beverage cartoners is enhancing their production capacity, both by expanding new production facilities and by improving existing sites. The key motive is to have a worldwide presence through collaborations, acquisitions, or by exports in the beverage cartoners market.

The manufacturers of beverage cartoners are likely to eye the lucrative regions of Europe & North America in the coming years. Mass urbanization in countries, coupled with upgraded standards of packaging solutions, is expected to be the fundamental driving forces behind growth in demand for beverage cartoners. The beverage cartoners market is in for a dramatic turn of events in the next decade, as the focus shifts towards the Asia Pacific.

Key players considered in the report on beverage cartoners market include Tetra Pak, Inc., Econocorp, Inc., SIG Combibloc Group, RA Jones & Co. Inc., Gerhard Schubert, Elopak AS, Visy Industries Holdings Pty Ltd., Krones AG, and Shanghai Joylong Industry Co. Ltd. Many unrecognized and local players are expected to contribute to the global beverage cartoners market in 2018-2027.

Impact of COVID-19 Crisis

Manufacturers of beverage cartoners have seen a significant impact as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as all production work, plants, and other operations were shut down. As a result, worldwide halts and supply chain disruptions hampered the manufacture of all beverages. During the COVID-19 outbreak, the beverage sector saw a major drop in sales.

As a result of diminishing demand, beverage makers reduced their production rates, affecting demand growth of the beverage cartoners industry.

Following the pandemic, governments continued to apply various restrictions, such as working with half the staff and fewer operational hours, which impeded the production cycle of the market.

During the coronavirus pandemic, however, demand for packaged beverages has been surging in several regions, prompting producers to increase production capacity to avoid shortages and profit on a trend. Individuals rushed to acquire packs of drinks, which are generally sold in cans at supermarkets, as restaurants and bars throughout the world closed.

Competitive Landscape

Key providers of beverage cartoners are focusing on increasing the production capacity by making it more ergonomic.

The key motive is to have a worldwide presence through collaborations, acquisitions, or exports in the beverage cartoners landscape.

Key Segments of Beverage Cartoners Industry Survey

Beverage Cartoners Market by Product Type:

Brick Carton Machines

Gable Top Machines

Beverage Cartoners Market by Output Capacity:

Below 9,000 Packages/Hr

9,000-12,000 Packages/Hr

12,000-24,000 Packages/Hr

Above 24,000 Packages/Hr

Beverage Cartoners Market by End-use Application:

Beverage Cartoners for Fruit Juices

Beverage Cartoners for Dairy Products

Beverage Cartoners for RTD Tea & Coffee

Beverage Cartoners for Carbonated Soda

Beverage Cartoners for Water

Beverage Cartoners for Alcoholic Beverages

Beverage Cartoners Market by Region:

North America Beverage Cartoners Market

Latin America Beverage Cartoners Market

Europe Beverage Cartoners Market

East Asia Beverage Cartoners Market

South Asia & Pacific Beverage Cartoners Market

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Beverage Cartoners Market

