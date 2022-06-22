5 Effective Marketing Ideas For Insurance Companies To Sell More

Insurance plans can be challenging to sell. An informational and empathetic approach is required to provide potential insurance clients real value and help them make informed decisions. Building credibility and trust is also an integral part of insurance marketing. From creating landing pages, and referral marketing to getting positive online reviews, there are several marketing strategies that insurance companies can use to get their insurance products in front of more people. Creating a strong marketing campaign is the only to present your company as the best option.

In this article, we have discussed some effective marketing ideas that any insurance business can use to reach more customers and boost sales.

Landing pages

As insurance is a complex subject to learn about, modern consumers conduct internet searches to find more information and details about an insurance plan they need to buy. This is where creating specific insurance landing pages on the insurance company website comes into play. For instance, if your main product is funeral insurance, you can create a dedicated landing page to provide in-depth details and information about your funeral insurance plans. The better you can explain your products, the better you can reach the target audience who is actively looking for the plans you are offering. In simple words, landing pages are built to answer all questions about different insurance types and plans to convert more.

Local SEO

Most companies sell insurance plans that are specifically designed for a certain state. This makes insurance companies location-dependent. This is the reason, that local SEO is the best way to reach prospects in the particular territory or location you are targeting. Creating Google My Business Account, NAP consistency across digital channels, targeting local keywords, publishing local content, and getting more online reviews are some of the best local search engine optimization tactics to reach more local customers.

Referral Programs

A referral program is one of the most effective and powerful marketing ideas for insurance companies. Most buyers referred by their family or friends are 4X more likely to convert. And clients who are loyal to a brand or company are more likely to refer their friends and family members. Working on an insurance referral program can encourage them to refer more friends to help you secure new sales. To attract more referrals, you should offer your valued customers enticing rewards or benefits under your referral program. The reward could be a free insurance rider, discount on premiums, a gift card or something else. If you are working on a referral program, make sure to market it through newsletters, emails, or social media.

Online Reviews

In this digital world, modern consumers check for customer reviews and recommendations before they buy anything. The same happens with insurance plans. Obtaining more online reviews across digital channels like website, social media, GMB profiles and local directories helps you build trust and credibility. In this competitive landscape where more than 90% of customers are influenced by what your customers have to say, getting more reviews can help you stand out among competitors and sell more plans.

Social Media

Social media marketing is a must for any business, not only to build a strong online reputation but to convert more leads into customers. People these days use social media apps not only to communicate with each other but to search and shop for favorite stuff as well. That’s why you as an insurance seller must be there on social media to build brand awareness and connect with your target audience on a more personal level. As social media is a two-way communication channel, you can also listen to your potential and existing customers effectively to provide them with a highly personalized experience. If you have a good marketing budget, you can also run paid social media ads to reach a target audience in a particular location or territory. This helps you reach the right people with the right message to convert more. You can also link your social media profiles back to your insurance agency website to drive more qualified traffic that you can easily convert.

Conclusion

Marketing an insurance company or its plans can be challenging but not impossible. Above mentioned marketing ideas for insurance companies can effectively get your brand out there. If you are too busy managing existing customers and unable to have spare time for marketing your company, you can hire a reliable marketing agency to grow your presence and sales.

